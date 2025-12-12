Crushers Extend Skipper Jared Lemieux's Contract into 2027

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers have extended the contract for field manager Jared Lemieux into the 2027 season.

Lemieux joined the Crushers in 2023, and in 2024 he led the franchise to its first playoff appearance in five years with a 51-44 record and a top three pitching staff in tow. With the team parched for their first playoff win since 2013, the Crushers skipper urged Lake Erie to a remarkable 10-8 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies in the Wild Card Game to send his squad to the Divisional Round.

Lemieux's second offseason saw the addition of many key pieces to a very successful 2025 squad. The imports of Dylan Spain, Brandyn Sittinger, Davie Morgan, and Derek Vegas paired with the mid-season acquisitions of Dario Gomez and Kenen Irizarry were crucial to the team's success. The snake-bitten offense of 2024 was patched up and made playable by Lemieux's offseason efforts, and another top three pitching staff in the Frontier League powered the Crushers to a 52-41 record, the team's most wins in a season since 2019.

Jared Lemieux became the first manager in Lake Erie Crushers history to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and his 103-86 record over the last two seasons speaks to the trajectory he has set the organization on.

Perhaps the most impactful and telling quote from his quotebook, Lemieux's favorite philosophy is: "Baseball is a game, and games are meant to be fun...but it's always more fun when you win."

Fresh off his induction into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024, Skipper Jared Lemieux looks to continue the winning standard in Avon in 2026 and beyond - looking for that next, elusive Frontier League title for Lake Erie since 2009.

