Tracy Marek Named Crushers Chief Marketing Officer

Avon, OH - Thirty-year sports and entertainment industry executive Tracy Marek has been named Chief Marketing Officer of the Lake Erie Crushers, bringing an impressive wealth of sports marketing and fan engagement experience to one of Northeast Ohio's premier entertainment destinations.

In this newly established role with the Crushers, Marek will work in partnership with team leadership to continue to amplify the fan experience, expand the organization's strong commitment to the community, and proactively support the ongoing growth of the franchise into a leading entertainment attraction for fun-seekers throughout Northeast Ohio.

"We are thrilled to have Tracy join our team as we expand our organizational commitment to creating a truly unique entertainment experience for our fans and community," said Crushers Chairman/Managing Partner Len Komoroski. "I have worked alongside Tracy for a number of years. Her enthusiasm and passion for the full fan experience at every interaction is unmatched and aligns perfectly with our vision to unlock the full potential of this franchise." Komoroski and his partners took ownership of the Crushers in March 2024 and are successfully redefining the future of the franchise and Lake Erie Crushers Stadium as a sports and entertainment market leader.

Marek is the former Executive Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (now Rocket Arena). She led all organizational marketing initiatives for the Cavaliers from 2003 - 2022, overseeing brand and creative development, fan engagement, game entertainment, promotions, digital marketing, social media, advertising, and retail merchandise. Marek's leadership with the Cavaliers spanned 19 seasons, 10 Cavaliers playoff runs, five NBA Finals appearances, the 2016 NBA Championship, and the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

In addition to her work with the Cavaliers, Marek was central to launching the brand and event experiences for the Lake Erie Monsters (now Cleveland Monsters), Canton Charge (now Cleveland Charge), and the 2019 transformational rebranding and creative interior design of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (now Rocket Arena).

Most recently, Marek was the first female Chief Executive Officer in the 100+ year history of U.S. Figure Skating, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the national governing body for the sport of figure skating as recognized by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Marek is a 2023 Forbes Magazine 50 Over 50 Honoree and a Boston University Alumni Association "2023 Terrier of the Year". Marek earned recognition with the 2019 Crain's Cleveland Business C-Suite Award for Marketing, the 2016 Sports Business Journal Game Changers Award, and was honored as the WISE Cleveland (Women In Sports and Events) 2015 Woman of the Year for Sports. She is a 2012 Sports Business Journal Change Maker and Crain's Cleveland Business Woman of Note, Class of 2012. Marek was named the Rawlings Midwest League Minor League Baseball Woman Executive of the Year in 2002 while Vice President of Business Operations for the Fort Wayne Wizards (Class A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres).







