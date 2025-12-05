ValleyCats Extend All-Star Walters Amidst Flurry of Roster Moves

Published on December 5, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats announced their latest Building the Roster Update presented by Curtis Lumber, headlined by 2025 All-Star 3B Ian Walters, who is returning for his fourth season.

Tri-City also handed extensions to the following players: RHP Austin Dill, RHP Gino Sabatine, OF Dylan Broderick, INF Josh Leslie, INF Amani Larry, RHP Nate Nabholz, UTL Jancarlos Colon, C Ranko Stevanovic, and OF David Glancy. Additionally, the 'Cats signed C Mike Campagna, who played for the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers in the Pioneer Baseball League last season.

Walters earned his second Midsummer Classic nomination, and first since 2022 when he was with the Washington Wild Things. Originally acquired by Tri-City in a 2023 midseason trade, Walters has been one of the best defenders at the hot corner in the Frontier League. The Southern Illinois University product took his offensive game to the next level this season, putting together career highs in nearly every category, batting .288 with 17 big flies and 76 RBI.

Highlights for the Paducah, KY native this year included driving in the go-ahead run at the Frontier League All-Star Game presented by Rensselaer County IDA at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. He also crushed the first postseason home run for the 'Cats in Frontier League history and went deep in each of the first three games in the playoffs.

Dill, Sabatine, and Broderick are returning for their third season. Dill sealed the ValleyCats second consecutive postseason berth, nailing down the save over the New York Boulders in a twinbill sweep at "The Joe" on August 21st. Sabatine was utilized in high-leverage situations, working 33.1 innings in 2025, and finishing 11 games. Meanwhile, Broderick has reached base at a .360 clip during his first two years in the Capital Region, and his power numbers improved upon the 2024 campaign.

Leslie, Larry, Nabholz, Colon, Stevanovic, and Glancy are suiting up for their second campaign. Stevanovic, Leslie, and Larry batted .300 or higher. Leslie paced the team with 31 stolen bases as the everyday shortstop. Glancy also hit for average in the postseason, batting .375, and played in all six playoff games. Additionally, Nabholz pitched to a 2.61 ERA over 31 frames, racking up 30 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Colon provided solid defense primarily as a middle infielder.

Campagna more than held his own for the High Wheelers in 2025. The backstop hit .284 with seven home runs and 27 RBI through 49 games. The University of San Francisco product collected nearly as many walks than strikeouts, a rarity in today's game.

These transactions follow the earlier signings of OF Aaron Whitley and LHP Luis Misla, two players with local ties, as well as a contract extension for manager, Greg Tagert.

The 2026 season begins on Friday, May 8th as the 'Cats travel to New Jersey. Opening Night at "The Joe" is scheduled for Friday, May 15th with Tri-City hosting the Québec Capitales in a rematch of the Atlantic Conference Finals.

