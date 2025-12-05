Kyle Gaedele Named Grizzlies Manager

Published on December 5, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that Kyle Gaedele will take over as the club's field manager in 2026, making him the seventh manager in team history. The change is effective immediately.

Gaedele will take over for Steve Brook, who will become the Grizzlies' Director of Baseball Operations following four successful seasons as manager that included three straight playoff appearances from 2023-25. In this new role, Brook will assist Gaedele with player procurement among other duties.

"Kyle has shown that he is a natural leader in his various roles with the organization," Grizzlies general manager Kurt Ringkamp said. "His knowledge of the game and everyday commitment will lead to success, both on and off the field."

Originally from the Chicago area and now residing in Arizona, Gaedele has served as the Grizzlies' hitting coach for the last three seasons, spearheading an offense that has consistently ranked among the best in the Frontier League. In 2023 and 2024, he also was a player-coach, notably hitting .286 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs in only 37 games down the stretch in 2023 (his first on-field action in five years) to help lead the Grizzlies to their first West Division title in 16 years.

Gaedele first came to the Frontier League as a player for Brook in 2016 with the River City Rascals, putting up all-star caliber numbers after a five-year career in the San Diego Padres organization where he advanced as high as Double-A. He was a sixth-round pick of the Padres in 2011 out of Valparaiso University in Indiana.

"I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the Sauget family for the opportunity to build upon the standard set by Steve, Kurt, and the entire Gateway Grizzlies organization," Gaedele said. "I am excited for the work ahead, and deeply appreciative for the chance to contribute to the success and culture of this team."

The rest of the Grizzlies' coaching staff will be finalized at a later date.

Be sure to follow along on GatewayGrizzlies.com or on the Grizzlies' social media accounts for updates throughout the offseason as they prepare for 2026!







Frontier League Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.