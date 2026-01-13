ValleyCats Announce Front Office Promotion and New Hire

Published on January 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are proud to announce that Kyle Richards has been promoted to Hospitality Director, and Alayna Frey has been hired as the Ticket Operations Manager.

"Kyle has been a key member of our front office team over the past few seasons and we are thrilled to have him step into this new role," said Vice President and General Manager, Matt Callahan. "We are excited to welcome Alayna to the organization as well. She has a strong background in live events and we are happy to have her bring that experience to The Joe."

Kyle served as the Food and Beverage/Hospitality Manager during his first two seasons with Tri-City. He maintains the same responsibilities and now supervises Box Office Operations, providing a positive and efficient experience for fans. Kyle grew up in the Albany area and graduated from the University of Albany. He worked for various local eateries, which inspired his move to Napa Valley, California to pursue a career in hospitality. Opportunities in Lenox, Mass., drew him back to the East Coast, where he has been since 2018.

"I am truly grateful to be trusted with the opportunity to continue guiding the strong tradition of 'Fans for Life' at the ValleyCats," said Hospitality Director, Kyle Richards.

Alayna becomes the primary point of contact in the Box Office, handling ticket sales, fulfillment, and distribution. Originally from Freeport, Maine, she moved to the Capital Region to attend the College of Saint Rose and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Music Industry. Prior to joining the 'Cats, Alayna managed the Box Office for Albany Symphony for six years.

"I'm so excited to join the ValleyCats for the 2026 season," said Ticket Operations Manager, Alayna Frey. "I'm looking forward to building on my events experience in the Capital Region with the ValleyCats."

The season begins on Friday, May 8 th as the 'Cats travel to New Jersey. Opening Night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium is scheduled for Friday, May 15 th with Tri-City hosting the Québec Capitales in a rematch of the Atlantic Conference Finals. Individual tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 26 th.

Season 24 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment is less than four months away! Learn more about Season Tickets, Mini Plans, Flex Vouchers, and Group Outings. There are 15 fireworks dates to choose from and the season schedule can be found via this link. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).







Frontier League Stories from January 13, 2026

ValleyCats Announce Front Office Promotion and New Hire - Tri-City ValleyCats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.