Windy City ThunderBolts Unveil New Identity, Experience, & Merch for 2026

Published on November 7, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

The Windy City ThunderBolts professional baseball team today officially unveiled a comprehensive new visual identity, set to launch for the 2026 Frontier League season. This strategic transformation includes a new team identity, web store, an expanded merchandise line, and a reimagined ballpark experience designed to embody the unique character and vibrant energy of Chicago's South Side.

The new identity is a heartfelt tribute to the community, embracing an audacious spirit and amplifying "Bolts" as the team's primary, powerful shorthand. It also is an obvious nod to the powerlines that surround the ballpark, the goal being to foster greater local ownership of the team's name and create a high-energy experience that resonates with the region.

Embracing the South Side Power: Our New Identity

Our new visual identity is a heartfelt ode to the unique character and vibrant energy of the Southside. We're embracing the audacious spirit, celebrating what makes us uniquely us, and amplifying the iconic "Bolts" as our powerful, unmistakable shorthand. Prepare for a baseball experience that resonates with the loud, proud, and energetic rhythm of the South Side itself. This is where the heart of baseball goes to rumble!

What's New?

A New "TB" Mark and brand system: The team's main shorthand logo has been redesigned to subtly and smartly contain the letters "TB," serving as a succinct symbol of the team's electric attitude. This new mark will be featured on hats, alternate jerseys, new merchandise and much more. Additional logos and marks include our "Bolts" shorthand, as well as a script "Windy City" that nods to classic baseball script with an electric feel.

An Electric Ballpark Experience: The organization is enhancing the in-park atmosphere to be more immersive, bringing fans closer to the players and the action. The experience will celebrate the unique charm of the ballpark while maintaining its commitment to being approachable, affordable, and welcoming, including the continuation of free parking. New environmental graphics and in-game experiences will further push the new "Bolts" identity.

New Merchandise: Coinciding with the announcement, a new line of merchandise is available for fans. The collection includes new player hats, jerseys, and a variety of apparel featuring the new visual identity.

This transformation represents a new era for the franchise, focusing on delivering the "funnest brand of baseball on the South Side" and reinforcing the ballpark as a primary destination for community, energy, and professional baseball. This is where baseball goes to rumble.







