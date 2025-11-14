Tom Carcione Announced as New ThunderBolts Field Manager

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts are excited to announce that Tom Carcione has been named field manager for the 27th season of ThunderBolts baseball in 2026.

A veteran of the Frontier League and Partner League baseball, Carcione comes to the ThunderBolts from the Ottawa Titans, where he served a variety of roles over a four-year stint working with manager Bobby Brown. Most recently, he was the hitting coach in 2025. During his four years in Ottawa, the Titans made two trips to the playoffs and were eliminatedin the final weekend this past season.

"The ThunderBolts are thrilled to welcome Tom Carcione to the Chicago Southland as our new manager," said ThunderBolts owner David DelBello. "Tom's many years of experience in professional baseball, along with his local ties to the area, make him the perfect choice to lead the team. I am confident Tom will bring winning ThunderBoltsbaseball back to Crestwood."

"Tom has been in the professional ranks of baseball for over 35 years," added GM Mike VerSchave. "He has the background, temperament and knowledge to create a winning culture for our organization. I have known Tom personally for over a decade and cannot think of someone more qualified to lead the ThunderBolts in 2026 and beyond."

Prior to his four years in Ottawa, Carcione spent one season (2021) as the hitting coach for the Southern Illinois Miners and four years (2016-2019) working with Brown as the hitting coach for the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association.

Windy City fans may remember him best as the hitting coach of the 2015 ThunderBolts. Under his leadership, that offense produced many highlights, including a team-record stretch of four straight games scoring ten or more runs. Austin Gallagher also set a franchise record that season with a .602 slugging percentage.

"I am excited and honored to be named the manager of Windy City," Carcione said. "I want to thank our owner David DelBello and general manager Mike VerSchave for this opportunity. I'm committed to building a winning culture, supporting our players and connecting with the fans who make this game special."

Carcione's extensive career in baseball also includes a brief managerial stint, in 2008, when he was the interim skipper for the Ottawa Rapides of the Can-Am League. He was named the full-time manager after the season but the team folded prior to the 2009 campaign.

A veteran of the college game as well, he compiled a 50-40 record in two years (2010-2011) as head coach at Metro State University in Denver and served for six years over two stints as an assistant coach at Northern Illinois University.

Carcione is a native of River Grove, Illinois, and played collegiately at Texas A&M University before being drafted as a catcher in the tenth round of the 1988 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics. He spent five years in the Oakland system, rising as high as Double-A before closing his playing career with five years of independent ball.

As the 22nd manager in franchise history, Carcione replaces Bobby Jenks, who passed away in July of 2025. Toby Hall piloted the Bolts in an interim capacity in 2025.

"We want to thank Toby Hall for his time as interim manager of the ThunderBolts," VerSchave said. "Toby was the perfect individual to guide our club under very difficultcircumstances. He kept our team united during an emotional summer for not just them, but him personally once his friend Bobby became ill. We wish him nothing but the best as his future in baseball evolves."

The ThunderBolts begin their 27th Frontier League season on May 7, 2026, when they host the Washington Wild Things. More information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com or by calling 708.489.2255.







