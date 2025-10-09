Season Now at 102 Games as Bolts Release 2026 Schedule

After a fairly unorthodox schedule this past year, the ThunderBolts' 2026 slate features a nice balance of home and road games that is evenly placed throughout the summer. The Frontier League added six games to regular season ensuring every club with 51 home games and nine weekend series for a total of 102 games. Opening Night of the 2026 season is on Thursday, May 7th against the Washington Wild Things.

The league's 2026 structure will not change featuring 18 teams with two conferences and four unbalanced divisions. The ThunderBolts remain in the Midwest Conference's five team West Division playing each opponent 12 times (6 home / 6 road) for a total of 48 games. The Bolts will again play 12 games against four teams from the Atlantic Conference (6 home / 6 road). Both home series opponents from the Atlantic will travel from Canada as the Trois-Rivieres Aigles and Ottawa Titans visit Crestwood. The road trip out East will be against the New York Boulders and Tri-City ValleyCats.

The playoff format remains unchanged from last year. Each conference's two division winners will qualify as well as the next two conference teams with the best record as wild card teams regardless of division. The Division Series will be a best of three while both the Conference Championship Series and Frontier League Championship Series will be best of five.

Standard gametimes for the 2026 season will not change as we keep the 6:35 pm starts Tuesday through Friday, 6:05 pm Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sundays. Also not changing is the eight 10:35 am morning weekday games between School & Splash Days scheduled for May 19-21 and 26-27 as well as July 1 and 22. One unique day is the scheduled day/night split doubleheader vs. Evansville on Saturday, August 1st. The Bolts and Otters will play at 1:05 pm and 6:35 pm in two seperate admitted games.

The ThunderBolts are pleased to announce that our famous postgame fireworks will return each Friday and Saturday night next summer! The rest of our weekly promotional schedule, giveaways and special theme nights will be announced at a later date.

Group pricing will be announced in a few weeks and reservations for our Executive Suites, all-you-can-eat Picnics, and our popular #WinCity Party Patio will go on-sale Monday, January 5th. Individual game tickets go on-sale Friday, April 10th at 10 am. We look forward to seeing you at Ozinga Field in 2025!







