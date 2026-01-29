Matt Hickey Comes Back to Grizzlies

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have re-signed right-handed relief pitcher Matt Hickey for the 2026 season, bringing back one of their mainstays out of the bullpen for a third go-around in Sauget.

Hickey continued to be one of the most-reliable relievers for Gateway in 2025, appearing in 49 games (the second-most on the team), and putting up a 3.20 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 18 walks in 50 2/3 innings. That followed a debut season with the Grizzlies in 2024 where he appeared in 41 games with a 2.11 ERA while holding a similar strikeout-to-walk ratio of 46:17 in 42 2/3 innings.

Overall, in 90 career appearances as a Grizzlie, the Granbury, Texas native with a multi-arm-angle delivery has struck out 100 batters against only 35 walks in 91 1/3 frames.

Prior to signing with the Grizzlies in 2024, Hickey played two seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals organization after being selected in the 15th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Tarleton State University.







