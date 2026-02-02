Alex Ferguson Returns as Bench Coach

Published on February 2, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that bench coach Alex Ferguson will return to the team in 2026 as they continue to fill manager Kyle Gaedele's staff for the upcoming season.

Ferguson will be entering his fifth season on staff with the Grizzlies overall. Originally from Kansas City, Missouri, he serves currently as the head baseball coach at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois. Prior to being named head coach in 2022, he served as an assistant under former longtime Grizzlies pitching coach Randy Martz.

"We are excited to welcome Alex back as our bench coach for the 2026 season," Gaedele said. "With extensive experience in the Frontier League and as a college coach, Alex brings a strong feel for the game. His experience and leadership will be a valuable part of our staff as we head into the season."

He also worked in the same capacity under former Grizzlies manager Steve Brook with the River City Rascals, and previously worked for two schools in South Dakota- as an assistant at Northern State University, and as the head coach at Presentation College.

Be sure to follow along on GatewayGrizzlies.com or on the Grizzlies' social media accounts for updates throughout the offseason as they prepare for 2026!







Frontier League Stories from February 2, 2026

Alex Ferguson Returns as Bench Coach - Gateway Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.