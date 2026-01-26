Crushers Eight-Game Ticket Plans Available Now

Avon, OH - Lake Erie Crushers Eight-Game Ticket Plans are now available for purchase. Fans can lock in their seats for high-demand games like Avon's Annual Red, White, and BOOM! on July 3rd and the May 8th Home Opener - a $240 value with plans starting at just $72.

Eight-Game Ticket Plans include your seat of choice at eight (8) Crushers games in 2026 as well as perks beyond Crushers Baseball. Purchasers will also receive four (4) tickets to a Cleveland Charge or Cleveland Monsters game, a 10% discount on concessions and at the Fan Attic Team Store, guaranteed giveaways, two (2) tickets to a non-Crushers event at ForeFront Field, and more.

The games built into the plan all include postgame fireworks shows on the following dates:

May 8th (Friday) vs. Schaumburg Boomers (Home Opener)

May 30th (Saturday) vs. Washington Wild Things

June 20th (Saturday) vs. Washington Wild Things

July 3rd (Friday) vs. Windy City ThunderBolts (Avon's Annual Red, White, and BOOM!)

July 17th (Friday) vs. Gateway Grizzlies

August 7th (Friday) vs. Down East Bird Dawgs

August 21th (Friday) vs. Schaumburg Boomers

September 5th (Saturday) vs. Joliet Slammers (Fan Appreciation Night)

A flexible ticket exchange program is also available to Eight-Game Ticket Plan buyers. Transferring tickets to friends and family is easy and seamless. Additionally, buyers who want to attend a different Crushers home game than the ones listed can trade their ticket for a ticket to a game they want.

The Eight-Game Ticket Plans offer affordable, flexible fun to the biggest games at ForeFront Field in 2026. For even more value, half-season and full-season ticket plans are also available with all the previously mentioned perks and much more.

Plans are available at lakeeriecrushers.com/8-game-plan.

The Lake Erie Crushers will open their 17th season at newly named ForeFront Field in Avon on Friday, May 8th, 2026 in a playoff rematch against the Schaumburg Boomers. For information on season ticket memberships visit lakeeriecrushers.com, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







