Crushers Sign Trio of Lefties to Bolster Pitching Staff

Published on March 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - Everybody loves a southpaw, right? Jared Lemieux and the Lake Erie Crushers have added three left-handed pitchers to the upcoming 2026 roster: LHP Dylan Delvecchio, LHP Brandon Scott, and LHP Andres Parra. Crushers roster updates are presented by BCT Alarm Services, Inc.

Dylan Delvecchio is a 6'0",190lb left-handed pitcher out of San Marcos, California. He joins the Crushers for his sophomore campaign as a professional after winning a Pioneer League Championship with the Oakland Ballers in his rookie season in 2025. Delvecchio pitched with Saint Mary's (CA) for two seasons and led the Gaels to their first ever NCAA Tournament Regional victory with 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings against #8 Oregon State in 2025. With Saint Mary's he posted a 9.9 K/9 and features a full mix of putaway pitches that are effective against both righties and lefties. In his final season in the Cape Cod League with Yarmouth-Dennis in 2024, Delvecchio posted a 3.06 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings as a reliever.

Brandon Scott is a 6'1", 195lb left-handed pitcher who began his professional career in 2025 with the Chicago Dogs as a 22 year-old, one of the youngest players in the American Association. Scott pitched in four collegiate seasons for Hillsdale College (D2) with a 4.76 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched. He transitioned from a bullpen arm to a weekend starter late in 2024, then started in all 13 of his appearances in his senior season in 2025. After his short stint with the Chicago Dogs, Scott went on to pitch for the Westside Woolly Mammoths in the USPBL, where he made his mark with an incredible 1.86 ERA in 19 1/3 innings with 23 punchouts and a .166 opponent batting average. He profiles as an athletic southpaw with starter potential for Jared Lemieux's 2026 rotation.

Andres Parra is the youngest buck out of Jared Lemieux's new additions. At just 17 years old, the 5'11", 160lb lefty was signed by the Baltimore Orioles, and he pitched 77 2/3 innings in rookie ball over three seasons with a 2.32 ERA at nearly a strikeout per inning. The now-20-year-old Maracaibo native adds to the already robust Venezuelan representation the Crushers have garnered over the last few seasons. He sports an 88-92mph fastball with a good slider that poses a substantial challenge to lefthanded hitters. Parra would be one of the youngest players in Crushers history to take the field and the youngest in team history since 2015. He will turn 21 this month.

