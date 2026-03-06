MAC Baseball Championship Tickets on Sale Now

Published on March 6, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







AVON, Ohio - College baseball is back when the 2026 Mid-American Conference Baseball Championship returns to ForeFront Field from May 20-24! Six MAC schools will return to Avon for the third straight year to battle for the MAC Championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

All-Tournament passes are available for $60 for adults, $30 for students with a valid ID and $25 for youth (ages 4-17). Single-day passes are priced at $20 for adults, $10 for students with ID and $10 for youth, while single-day tickets for Saturday/Sunday are $15/$10 for adults, $8/$4 for students with ID and $8/$4 for youth. Children 3 and under receive free admission.

For more information on this year's tournament check out http://www.GetSomeMACtion.com or follow @MACSports on X.

2026 MAC Baseball Championship Schedule (Subject to Change)

Wednesday, May 20

Game 1 - 12:30 PM ET: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed

Game 2 - 6:00 PM ET: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed

Thursday, May 21

Game 3 - 10:00 AM ET: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

Game 4 - 2:00 PM ET : No. 1 seed vs. TBA

Game 5 - 6:00 PM ET: No. 2 seed vs. TBA

Friday, May 22

Game 6 - 10:00 AM ET: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 or 5 loser#

Game 7 - 2:00 PM ET Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 or 5 loser#

Game 8 - 6:00 PM ET: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Saturday, May 23

Game 9 - 12:30 PM ET: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser

Game 10 - 6:00 PM ET: Championship Game

Sunday, May 24

Game 11 - 12:00 PM ET (if necess.): Replay of Game 10

* The No. 1 seed will play the lowest seed to advance from the first round of the tournament games.

# The lowest seed to advance from games four & five will play in a game six (e.g. low is 6 seed) and the higher seed to advance from games four and five (e.g., high is 1 seed) will play in game 7. However, if No. 1 and No. 2 seeds both lose in games four and five, they will play each other in Game 6 with the advancing team facing the winner of game 3 in game 7. Exception: if one of the game 4 or 5 losers already has had a bye, that team will play in Game 6 regardless of seed.

About the Mid-American Conference The Mid-American Conference office is based in Cleveland, Ohio as the Conference office serves 13 full members and offers championships in 23 sports.

Founded in 1946, the Mid-American Conference is an NCAA Division I, 13-member conference that sponsors 23 championships and is one of ten members of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). With total enrollment of nearly 300,000 students, the league represents institutions of higher learning in six states - Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, and Ohio.

For more information on the Mid-American Conference, visit GetSomeMACtion.com or follow @MACSports on social platforms.







Frontier League Stories from March 6, 2026

MAC Baseball Championship Tickets on Sale Now - Lake Erie Crushers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.