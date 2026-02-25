Crushers Process Three Trades, Reinoso Signs to Banana Ball League

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers have processed several transactions with players who were under contract for the upcoming 2026 season. The following is an update on the statuses of RHP Dayan Reinoso, LHP Kenny Pierson, LHP Darrien Ragins, and RHP Ethan Smith. Crushers roster updates are presented by BCT Alarm Services, Inc.

RHP Dayan Reinoso is the subject of a unique transaction that has never happened to a Crushers player before. He was selected with the first pick in the 7th Round of the first-ever Banana Ball Player Draft by the Indianapolis Clowns, one of six teams in the newly created Banana Ball League pioneered by the Savannah Bananas.

Reinoso had 42 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen for the Crushers in 2025. In college, though, Reinoso was more of a regular at the plate than on the mound. He was converted to a pitcher in his final year at Erskine College, where the Los Angeles Angels caught wind of his development and signed him as a pitcher in 2021. Now, with the Indianapolis Clowns, Reinoso is back to being a position player, and in his first Banana Ball at-bat, he launched a three-run home run. While it is a quirky, zany form of baseball, the Crushers are excited to see Dayan thrive on a new stage and wish him the best in his new Banana Ball endeavors.

LHP Kenny Pierson has been traded to the Milwaukee Milkmen in the American Association in exchange for a PTBNL (player to be named later). Pierson, a local native of Sheffield Village, spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Crushers in the bullpen. The five-year Frontier League veteran will be making his return to the American Association for the first time since 2021.

Pierson was an electric glue-guy in his two years with the Crushers, and his unique side-arm delivery from the left side of the rubber posed a true threat to left-handed hitters. Some of his most iconic moments came getting big outs in key, late-game situations, all of which were met with a loud flourish and an epic, primal yell. In 2024, Pierson struck out 43 batters in 39 1/3 innings in a solid season with the club. The Crushers are blessed to have had Kenny for the last two seasons. Pierson epitomizes the local baseball talent in Lorain County, and the Crushers wish him the best as he continues his impressive professional career.

LHP Darrien "El Gato" Ragins has been traded to the Chicago Dogs in the American Association, also in exchange for a PTBNL. Ragins joined the Crushers in 2023 where he was a lockdown arm out of the bullpen, posting a team-leading 1.90 ERA in 61 2/3 innings. Ragins returned as a starting pitcher in 2024, making 16 starts to the tune of a 7-3 record and 3.78 ERA. Ragins started Lake Erie's Wild Card Game against the Gateway Grizzlies, a game the Crushers ended up winning to clinch their first trip to the Divisional Round since 2019.

Ragins dealt with injuries at times in 2025 and began out of the bullpen before working himself back into a starting role at the end of the season. His time in Lake Erie was highlighted by his remarkable intensity in between the white lines and his charming, friendly demeanor off the field. On the field, he is "El Gato". Off the field, he's the smiley, personable Darrien - a cerebral leader and a true competitor. The Crushers wish Darrien the best as he continues his career in Chicago.

RHP Ethan Smith has been traded to the Windy City ThunderBolts to complete a trade from 2025 that brought LHP Franklin Parra to Lake Erie. Smith started 17 games for the Crushers in 2025 with a 4.61 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 84 innings pitched. He really came on late in the season, spinning the best start of his career against Evansville where he went six innings and gave up just one run on two hits with nine strikeouts.

Smith provided a steady back-end starter option for Jared Lemieux in his first professional season and finished with a 7-5 record with opponents hitting just .241 against him over the course of the year. He doubled his career number in innings pitched in a single season and did well in his first go-round as a consistent rotation starter in one of the top staffs in the Frontier League. The Crushers wish Ethan the best in the next step of his professional career and look forward to his return to Avon on May 12th when the ThunderBolts come to ForeFront Field.

