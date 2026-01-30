Key Rotation Piece Villa Returning to Ottawa

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Denielle Gaudet)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Alfredo Villa for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Villa, 28, returns to Ottawa as a key returning piece from last year's starting rotation. In 19 total appearances (18 starts), Villa led the team with a 10-4 record, tossing to a 4.33 ERA across 93.1 innings pitched - walking 42 and striking out 98 opposing hitters. The right-hander became the second arm in franchise history to eclipse ten victories in a season (Zac Wescott, 12 wins in 2022).

From June 8 through August 20, Villa was victorious in ten of a possible 14 contests - while having wins in three-straight starts twice, and a streak of four wins in a row. Villa also became the first pitcher in franchise history to strike out ten or more opposing hitters in back-to-back starts (11 versus Sussex County on June 8 and 10 versus Trois-Rivières on June 14). In 11 starts, Villa reached five innings pitched while allowing three earned runs or fewer. He completed the season with five quality starts, tied for second on the team.

After the 2025 Frontier League season, he was traded back to the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League for a playoff run, tossing seven quality innings - allowing just two runs on six hits, striking out six. In the winter, Villa helped the Leones de Leon capture the Nicaraguan Winter League championship.

Villa originally came to Ottawa after putting together three terrific seasons in the Pioneer League to begin his professional career. Suiting up for the Missoula PaddleHeads in 2024, Villa made 19 appearances (18 starts, one in relief), going 9-2 over 102 innings of work, tossing to a 5.12 ERA - while striking out 114. Villa hurled seven or more innings on five occasions while giving his team ten quality starts.

Named a midseason all-star, Villa earned two Player of the Week nods, including July Pitcher of the Month - where he went 5-0 with an impressive 1.91 ERA, a league-low for all starting pitchers, while recording 41 strikeouts in the process.

The 6-foot right-hander posted a 2023 season for the ages with the PaddleHeads, becoming the first pitcher since 2000 to win the Triple Crown. In 18 starts, Villa was 13-1 with a 2.82 ERA - striking out 129 over 108.2 innings of work. With that, Villa was named to the league All-Star Team and earned Pitcher of the Year honours.

Before signing in Missoula, Villa made his professional debut during the 2022 season with the Grand Junction Rockies, winning the league title. That year, he was 7-1 with a 3.13 ERA - primarily pitching out of the bullpen. That same year, Villa graduated from Adams State University (Alamosa, Colorado) - appearing in 25 contests. The righty was a lifetime 11-8 with a 5.85 ERA over 143 innings from 2020 to 2022 at the collegiate level.

A product of Tucson, Arizona, Villa is 40-8 with a 3.87 ERA in 77 appearances (62 starts, 15 in relief) throughout his professional career - walking 140 and striking out 428. Villa also owns a lifetime 10.3 SO/9 in 374.1 innings of work.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

