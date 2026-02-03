Field of Dreams Foundation Announces 2025 Funding Recipients

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans, on behalf of the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation, are pleased to announce the beneficiaries of funds raised during the 2025 baseball season.

Following the 2025 baseball season, the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation raised and distributed $50,000 in support of 20 registered children's charities (complete list of recipients below) through generous contributions from those within the National Capital Region.

"Once again, after a great year of Ottawa Titans baseball, it is with enormous pride and appreciation that our Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation shares with our National Capital Region our contributions to deserving organizations so that they may continue their meaningful work within our vast, wonderful, and diverse community," said Jacques J.M. Shore, C.M., President of the Field of Dreams Foundation.

From the start, the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation has thankfully created new opportunities for children of all ages and all spectrums of abilities to have fun, learn life skills, forge new friendships, grow the love of the game of baseball, and learn what sports offer for everyday life.

The Foundation focuses on raising funds to offer children opportunities to enjoy baseball, other sports, and other community-based programs and events. We are grateful that the Foundation can partner with like-minded local charities and organizations to further build and enhance the Foundation's mission to support programs for children and youth.

Revenue sources include fan donations/generosity, memorabilia auctions, particularly jerseys courtesy of Archangel Fireworks, and the sale of 50/50 tickets during home games at Ottawa Stadium. Additionally, some of the Foundation's community-focused fundraising initiatives in 2025 included a VIP Suite Night during a Titans home game and an on-field movie night featuring an outdoor screening of the film "Field of Dreams", both of which brought the community together at Ottawa Stadium while supporting local children's charities.

The Foundation is grateful for the continued generosity of Ottawa Titans fans and the growing support of Ottawa's business community, including contributions from Richcraft, Logan Katz, Cliffbrake, Loblaws, Porter Airlines, BDO Canada LLP, Igniter Tickets, and others.

"Our Field of Dreams Foundation is blessed to partner with those who recognized the value of our Foundation and generously contributed to raising our funds. We express our gratitude to our terrific fans for enabling us to make these meaningful funding gifts," added Shore. "We commit to doing our best this year to again further increase funding opportunities for our community and to expand our contributions to deserving organizations for many years to come."

The Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation looks forward to building on the success of the 2025 season and continuing to expand its support for children and families across the National Capital Region throughout the 2026 baseball season, with a continued focus on community partnerships and positive local impact.

Field of Dreams Foundation Recipients

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa

Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa

Children at Risk Ottawa

Children's Aid Foundation of Ottawa

Christie Lake Kids

Dreams Take Flight Ottawa

Miracle League of Ottawa

OSEG Foundation

Ottawa Art Gallery

Ottawa CGIT (Canadian Girls in Training) Committee

Ottawa Community Housing Foundation

Ottawa Network for Education

Parent Resource Centre Ottawa

Pathways Ottawa (Pathways to Education Canada)

Roger Neilson Children's Hospice (CHEO Foundation)

Ronald McDonald House Ottawa

StoryBook Ottawa

The Snowsuit Fund of Ottawa

Upstream Ottawa

Youth Services Bureau

For information on the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation, visit www.ottawatitans.com.







