Ottawa Titans Announce 2026 Exhibition Schedule; Set for Two Tune-Up Games at Home

Published on January 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Denielle Gaudet/Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans tag out a runner(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Denielle Gaudet/Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today its full 2026 exhibition schedule ahead of the upcoming Frontier League campaign.

The Club will commence its Spring Training at Ottawa Stadium on Wednesday, April 29. Please note that all practices are closed to the public.

Full 2026 Ottawa Titans Spring Training Game Schedule

Sunday, May 3, time TBA, at Trois-Rivières Aigles (venue TBA, Montréal)

Tuesday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. vs. Welland Jackfish (Canadian Baseball League)

The Welland Jackfish are a professional baseball team based in Welland, Ontario. The Jackfish are a member of the newly re-branded Canadian Baseball League (formerly the Intercounty Baseball League) and were established in 2019. The club has won two IBL championships, most recently in 2025.

Wednesday, May 6, at 6:30 p.m. vs. Québec Capitales

"We're thrilled to officially get things started with our exhibition schedule," said Martin Boyce, General Manager of the Ottawa Titans. "It's the perfect opportunity for our fans to see this group come together and for our players to compete in front of our community before the games count. These games are the first step toward what we expect to be an incredible atmosphere on May 8 for Opening Day."

Gates open one hour before first pitch each night. Tickets for the home exhibition games will be released on Monday, March 2, at 10:00 a.m. The exhibition schedule will give the fans an opportunity to see the Titans on the field before the season begins, try some of the exciting new options in concessions, and sample a game if they have never before or want a glimpse of what the fun summer of 2026 will be like at the ballpark.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

