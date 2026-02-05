Ottawa Titans Finalize 2026 Coaching and Support Staff

Published on February 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Brandon Marklund with the Ottawa Titans

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Denielle Gaudet) Brandon Marklund with the Ottawa Titans(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Denielle Gaudet)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club, in conjunction with Field Manager Bobby Brown, is pleased to announce its coaching staff for the 2026 Frontier League season.

The Club has appointed Eric Marriott as Third Base Coach, former player Rodrigo Orozco as Hitting Coach, and Brandon Marklund will round out the staff as the new Pitching Coach - while also serving as a piece of the pitching staff.

"We're excited to welcome Eric to the organization and just as thrilled to have Rodrigo and Brandon back with us in new and expanded roles," said Bobby Brown, Field Manager of the Ottawa Titans. "Our group will benefit tremendously from their experience, their understanding of our culture, and the energy they bring to the field every day. As a staff, we are eager to get to work and help this team take the next step toward our ultimate goal."

Hailing from Niagara, Ontario, Marriott comes to Ottawa after serving four seasons as the Field Manager for the Moose Jaw Miller Express of the Western Canadian Baseball League. In total, Marriott guided the club to four playoff appearances and two Eastern Conference Championships. Following each WCBL season, Marriott served as the Director of Scouting & Player Development with the Welland Jackfish of the Intercounty Baseball League (now Canadian Baseball League).

As a player, Marriott played at Mitchell College (New London, Connecticut), spending two years with the Mariners, recording a .359 average with nine doubles, three triples, seven home runs, and 62 RBI over 83 games played between 2018 and 2019.

In 2018, Marriott was a NECC All-Conference first-team selection while leading the NECC in walks, on-base percentage, and ranked among the leaders in runs (2nd), batting average (3rd), hits (3rd), RBI (t-3rd), triples (t-4th), steals (6th), and home runs (t-7th). In 2019, he was a NECC All-Conference first-team selection, led the NECC in runs, steals, hit by pitch, and fielding percentage, and ranked among the leaders in sacrifices (4th), walks (5th), on-base percentage (6th), hits (8th), and homers (9th).

Orozco moves into coaching following a successful 10-year professional playing career. The former Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres farmhand was a consistent offensive performer, posting a career .279 batting average across 718 games. His playing career concluded in the Frontier League, including the inaugural 2022 season in Ottawa, where he became the first player signed under Bobby Brown.

A native of Panama, Orozco signed with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2012 and advanced to the organization's Class-A Advanced affiliate, Dunedin, between 2013 and 2018. During his time with the Blue Jays organization, he spent parts of two seasons with the Vancouver Canadians. Orozco earned a spot on the Blue Jays' Organizational All-Star Team in 2018 after hitting a career-best .304 that season. Following that year, he was traded to the Padres and went on to appear at the Triple-A level.

In 2022, Orozco brought veteran leadership and steady production to Ottawa's lineup, batting .288 with a career-high 14 doubles, seven home runs, and 41 RBI over 87 games. He spent his final two seasons with the Trois-Rivières Aigles, earning a Frontier League All-Star selection in 2023.

Marklund will serve as a player-coach after joining the Titans' bullpen in 2025. Making 36 outings, he pitched to a 2-0 record with a 4.38 ERA over 39 innings - walking 26 and striking out 34 opposing hitters.

He began the 2024 campaign with the Québec Capitales, pitching to a 3.60 ERA over five innings. After his release, Marklund joined the Welland Jackfish of the Intercounty Baseball League - going 1-1 with a 6.42 ERA in 12 games (six starts, six in relief) over 28 innings. In the postseason, Marklund pitched to a perfect 0.00 ERA with 15 strikeouts and only 3 walks over 8.1 innings of relief.

A product of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Marklund was signed by the Kansas City Royals in 2019 following a dominant winter pitching in Australia. Marklund suited up for the Lexington Legends in 2019, the Royals' Class-A affiliate, posting a 0.46 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 19 walks over 39.1 innings of work. He was named a Royals' Organizational All-Star and held the best ERA amongst any pitcher in affiliated baseball.

Internationally, Marklund has played for the Canadian National Team at the 2019 WBSC Premier12 and twice (2023 & 2025) at the WBSC Americas Pan Am Games Qualifier.

Post-pandemic, Marklund was sidelined for the entirety of the 2021 and 2022 campaigns due to two separate Tommy John surgeries. The 6-foot-2 right-hander returned to pro baseball in 2023 with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association. In 12 games for the Goldeyes, he registered nine strikeouts across 13.1 innings out of the bullpen.

Marklund pitched two seasons at Bryan College (Dayton, Tennessee) from 2017-2018, going 11-6 with a 4.07 ERA in 42 games (18 starts, 24 in relief) - striking out 124 over 121.2 innings for the Lions.

The newcomers to the coaching staff have replaced the departing Tom Carcione, who was named Field Manager of the Windy City ThunderBolts, and David Peterson, who accepted a coaching position with the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League earlier in the offseason.

"We are excited to have a field staff poised for greatness this coming season," said Martin Boyce, General Manager of the Ottawa Titans. "We enjoyed a strong finish to the season last year and hope to see it translate into a successful 2026."

The Titans are also pleased to welcome back Kayla Johnson, CAT (C), the team's Athletic Therapist, and Matt Wilson as Clubhouse Manager. Both will enter their second season with the organization.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.