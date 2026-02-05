Returning Duo Added to 2026 Squad

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce the re-signings of infielder Dennis Pierce and right-handed pitcher Nick McAuliffe.

Dennis Pierce, a hard-hitting corner infielder from Quakertown, PA, is back in Evansville for his sophomore professional season. After signing with the Otters on June 10, Pierce grabbed hits in five of his first seven professional games. He finished the season with a .286 average, with 70 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, 39 RBI and a team-high 17 home runs.

Pierce kicked off his professional career immediately after his final collegiate season with East Stroudsburg University. In his senior season, he hit for a .372 average, with 32 of his 67 hits for extra bases and 67 RBI in 52 games. He concluded his college career with an ABCA/Rawlings Division II All-America Third Team and ABCA/Rawlings All-Atlantic Region First Team honors in 2025.

Nick McAullife, a Phillipsburg, NJ native, returns to the Otters for his second season of pro ball as well. McAuliffe joined the team in May after being traded to the Otters from the Sioux City Explorers (American Association). Almost immediately, he became a go-to arm in Max Peterson's bullpen - making five appearances in the final 10 days of May.

As the season progressed, McAuliffe appeared in 39 games (tied with returner Alex Valdez for most on team), posting a 3.11 ERA in 37.2 innings. He struck out 54 batters, allowing just 18 walks and 13 earned runs.

Collegiately, McAuliffe also concluded his career at East Stroudsburg University, playing his junior and senior seasons with the Warriors. In his senior campaign, McAuliffe saw mostly starting action - pitching in 10 games (six starts) for 35.1 innings. Despite a higher ERA than his junior season, McAuliffe posted an impressive 46 strikeouts.

Season tickets and group offerings are available now for the 2026 season. The Otters' 2026 Promotion Schedule and Single game tickets will go live later in February.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind.

