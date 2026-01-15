Casillas Re-Ups for 2026 Campaign

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with infielder Aaron Casillas for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Casillas, 24, returns to Ottawa for his second full season of professional baseball and third overall next summer. Suiting up in 71 games a year ago, Casillas hit .248 with seven doubles, one triple, two home runs, and posted 30 RBI. He hit his first pro homer in Québec on June 12, coming off the bench to help the team cement a victory. Although missing time with two separate injuries last season, Casillas racked up 15 multi-hit efforts.

Coming to Ottawa midway through the 2024 season, Casillas played in 55 games after his college campaign, catching the league by storm. He hit .299 with nine doubles, a pair of triples, and knocked in 23. Making an immediate impact on both sides of the ball, Casillas posted two separate hitting streaks of eight games - registering 16 multi-hit performances in the process, all while being nominated for Frontier League Rookie of the Year. Casillas appeared in all four games during the playoffs - going 4-17 (.235 AVG) with an RBI.

On July 27, 2024, Casillas posted a career-high five RBI in a series-clinching win and finished a home run away from the cycle. The rookie later helped the Titans clinch a postseason berth for the second time in three seasons, courtesy of a walk-off single in extra innings on August 31.

Hailing from Chula Vista, California, Casillas played five seasons of college baseball: three of which at California State University, Bakersfield (Bakersfield, California) from 2020 to 2022 before transferring for two campaigns at California Polytechnic State University (San Luis Obispo, California) from 2023 to 2024. Over a 216-game collegiate career in the Big West, Casillas was a lifetime .276 hitter with 45 extra-base hits (41 doubles, one triple, and three home runs), while driving in 113 runs.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

