Left-Hander Hill Set for 2026 Return

Published on January 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans pitcher Kaleb Hill

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with left-handed pitcher Kaleb Hill for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Hill, 25, returns to Ottawa after serving as a big piece of the club's pitching staff during the 2025 campaign. In 29 appearances (10 starts), Hill went 6-3 with a 3.61 ERA across 72.1 innings pitched - walking 40 opposing hitters while striking out 60. His six wins ranked fourth on the club while holding the fifth-best earned run average.

Over his final three starts, Hill registered a pair of victories while allowing just four runs (two earned) across 16.2 innings pitched. In relief, he was asked to get more than three outs on five occasions and held opponents off the board in 12 outings. Hill set a career-high with eight strikeouts in his Titans debut in Washington on May 13 and fanned a combined 19 over his first three starts of the season. The best start of Hill's young professional career came on August 12 at home versus Florence, going eight scoreless frames, allowing just two hits in a victory.

The left-hander joined the Titans off waivers from the Gateway Grizzlies late in Spring Training, in which he made his professional debut during the 2024 campaign. Appearing 12 times for the Grizzlies (five starts, seven in relief), Hill went 2-1 with a 6.32 ERA over 37 innings - walking 28 and striking out 27.

The Pine Bluff, Arkansas, product assembled four solid campaigns of college baseball, starting at the University of Mississippi (Oxford, Mississippi) before playing two years at Charleston Southern University (Charleston, South Carolina), then finishing at Georgia Gwinnett College (Lawrenceville, Georgia) from 2019 to 2024. In 62 collegiate contests (32 starts, 30 in relief), the 6-foot-4 lefty-hander was a lifetime 20-10 with a 4.36 ERA - walking 102 and fanning 235 in 221 career innings.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

