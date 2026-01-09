Crushers Re-Acquire Christian Scafidi in Trade with Trois-Rivieres

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers have processed a trade that will send INF Kenen Irizarry to the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in exchange for RHP Christian Scafidi. Crushers roster updates are presented by BCT Alarm Services, Inc.

Christian Scafidi makes his return to Lake Erie after spending the 2025 season with the Trois-Rivieres Aigles and former Crushers pitching coach Jonathan Albaladejo. Scafidi played for the Aigles in 2023 after a standout college career. He spent four seasons with the University of Pennsylvania before transferring to Notre Dame, where he finished his collegiate career with a 3.40 ERA in 164 1/3 innings before injuries derailed the end of his time in college. In 2022 Scafidi received an opportunity to play for Unipolsai Fortitudo Bologna in Italy where he had a 2.00 ERA in 27 innings with four saves on a squad that went 40-4 in Italian Serie A.

Scafidi's first go-round with the Crushers came in 2024, and he was selected to the 2024 Frontier League All-Star Game. He functioned as the gate to the gauntlet, introducing opposing lineups to the back end of a shutdown bullpen. As the 7th inning arm, Scafidi posted an otherworldly 1.37 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings with a ridiculous 0.854 WHIP. Unfortunately for Scafidi, his 2025 stint in Trois-Rivieres was riddled with injuries, and his season came to a close in June. Now, Scafidi is back into his normal training routine, happy, healthy, and feeling 100% with his eyes set on a bounce back 2026 with the team he has enjoyed his most success with.

Kenen Irizarry will be heading to Trois-Rivieres where he'll join his fourth Frontier League team in his ninth professional season. Irizarry was acquired by the Crushers mid-way through 2025 and played a key part in some big moments down the stretch. He hit .282 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 37 games with the Crushers in his second stint with the team, and no moment was bigger than his game-tying grand slam down four runs in the 9th inning against the Joliet Slammers in an improbable comeback victory. Irizarry has become a household name in Lake Erie, as it is where his post-affiliated career began in the Frontier League back in 2022. Still just 25 years old, Irizarry is a smiley individual and a true ballplayer, and the Crushers organization wishes him the best of luck in his next stop in Trois-Rivieres. The Crushers will travel to Trois-Rivieres to play a road series from June 2-4.

