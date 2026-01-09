Bird Dawgs Player Spotlight: Henderson, Hicks, and Johnston

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs continue their offseason player spotlight series with a closer look at RHP Drew Henderson, RHP Jackson Hicks, and RHP Spencer Johnston after exercising their contract options for the 2026 season.

Each right-hander played a role on the Bird Dawgs pitching staff during the 2025 campaign and brings professional experience as Down East prepares for its second season.

Henderson began the 2025 season as a reliever before working his way into the Bird Dawgs starting rotation, finishing the year with a 4-5 record and a 5.13 ERA across 25 appearances, including 12 starts. A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Henderson played five seasons of college baseball at Cameron University. He made his professional debut with the Garden City Wind of the Pecos League, where he posted a 3.28 ERA and a 7-2 record over 60.1 innings pitched.

Hicks joined the Bird Dawgs as a midseason acquisition after opening the year with the Washington Wild Things. In 15 appearances with Down East during the 2025 season, Hicks recorded a 4.57 ERA and tied for the team lead with four saves. Hicks played club baseball at UNC-Chapel Hill before beginning his professional career in the USPBL in Michigan. He was later signed by the Minnesota Twins and spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons in the organization. In 2023, Hicks posted a 3.22 ERA over 36 appearances with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and was named the Harmon Killebrew Award recipient, an honor recognizing outstanding community service across each Twins affiliate.

Johnston enters his sixth season of professional baseball following a strong 2025 campaign with the Bird Dawgs. The Opening Day starter made 18 starts and logged a team-high 103.1 innings pitched while posting a 9-7 record. An Arlington, Texas native, Johnston spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League and previously pitched for the Washington Wild Things, Joliet Slammers, and Lancaster Barnstormers. He concluded his collegiate career at Division II Arkansas-Monticello after spending two seasons at Division II East Central University.

Henderson, Hicks, and Johnston are among the returning players the Bird Dawgs will continue to highlight throughout the offseason as the club prepares for the 2026 season.







