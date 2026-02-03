Victor Castillo Returns to Grizzlies

Published on February 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that outfielder Victor Castillo has been re-signed for the 2026 season, bringing one of the best all-around outfielders in the Frontier League back to the club.

After showing promise as a rookie with the Grizzlies and then-New England Knockouts in 2024, Castillo delivered on that promise in a stellar campaign last summer where he batted .298 with 11 home runs, 65 RBIs, 18 doubles, 24 stolen bases, 107 hits, 77 runs scored, and a .405 on-base percentage, walking more than he struck out while playing in all but one game of the 2025 season.

For his efforts, he was voted a midseason all-star for the Midwest Conference, and earned one of just three outfield spots on the coveted All-Frontier League team.

Originally from Tallahassee, Florida, Castillo played his college baseball at Florida Atlantic University, the College of Central Florida, Liberty University, and the University of New Orleans, where he capped off his collegiate career in 2024 by hitting .317 with 10 homers and 33 RBIs in 54 games as a graduate student before coming to the Grizzlies.

Be sure to follow along on GatewayGrizzlies.com or on the Grizzlies' social media accounts for updates throughout the offseason as they prepare for 2026!







Frontier League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.