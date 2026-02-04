Grizzlies Sign Mitchell Sanford

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed outfielder Mitchell Sanford as they continue to build their roster for the upcoming season.

Sanford comes to the Grizzlies following his pro debut last summer with the Milwaukee Milkmen in the American Association, where he hit a pair of home runs and drove in 16 in 28 games. Prior to that, he capped his long college career in the SEC at Ole Miss, where the Berwick, Louisiana native hit an impressive .317 with 17 home runs, 13 doubles, 13 stolen bases, and 47 RBIs in 64 games for the Rebels at the highest level of collegiate baseball.

"Mitch is an all-around player who impacts the game in multiple ways," Grizzlies manager Kyle Gaedele said. "He competes in every aspect of the game, and brings the versatility we're excited to see on the field this season."

Sanford also put up big numbers in two seasons at the University of New Orleans before transferring, earning Southland Conference Hitter of the Year honors in 2024 by hitting .381 with 15 home runs, 21 doubles, 68 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, and 86 hits in just 57 games. He was also named to both the Southland Conference's First Team and the All-Defensive Team that year. In addition, Sanford was teammates as a Privateer with fellow outfielder and current Grizzlie Victor Castillo.

The 25-year-old began his collegiate journey in his home state at LSU, and also spent one year at UT Arlington before flourishing at New Orleans and Ole Miss.

