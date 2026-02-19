Cade Parker, Damone Hale Join Grizzlies

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed infielder Cade Parker and traded for outfielder Damone Hale, continuing to add talent to their roster for the upcoming season.

Parker began his professional career last summer in the American Association with the Kane County Cougars, seeing action in 12 games while hitting his first professional home run and driving in four in the limited time. He completed his college career at Georgia Southern University, where he hit .236 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs in 59 games as a redshirt senior in 2025 while serving as the team's everyday shortstop.

He also reached double figures in home runs at GSU in 2024, smacking 10 long balls with 32 RBIs in 48 games. In addition, the Panama City, Florida native played one season at Gulf Coast State College in his home state of Florida, and two at Florida Atlantic University, where he was teammates with Grizzlies outfielder Victor Castillo.

"Cade brings an exciting blend of offensive pop and high-level defense up the middle," Grizzlies manager Kyle Gaedele said. "He was a decorated power hitter during his college career, and he'll have a great opportunity this season to showcase both his power and his defensive versatility."

Hale comes to Gateway by way of Bellflower, California and the Ottawa Titans, where he played in 15 games with one home run and nine RBIs last season. He joined up with the Frontier League club after a stellar summer with the Dublin Leprechauns in the Pecos League, batting .382 with nine homers, 18 doubles, and 62 RBIs in 54 games.

Hale's college journey concluded in 2024 at New Mexico State University, where he batted .266 with five home runs and 35 RBIs as a senior after one season at Cal State Fullerton and two years at Yavapai College in Arizona. In return for Hale, the Grizzlies traded pitcher Alvery De Los Santos to Ottawa.

"Damone has physical tools and raw potential, and we believe he has the opportunity to develop into a dynamic everyday player," Gaedele added. "We're looking forward to helping him continue to grow and seeing the impact he can make this season."

