Mississippi Mud Monsters Open the Gates for the Goodest of Boys

Published on February 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are making room for a few more heartbeats, paw prints, and happy creatures in the stands.

Starting in 2026, Trustmark Park will be a pet-friendly ballpark, welcoming fans and their four-legged companions to Mud Monsters home games all season long. No theme nights. No special passes. No waiting for the "right" date. If your perfect night includes baseball, fresh air, and your best friend nearby, you're already doing it right.

The ballpark has always been a place to gather. A place where families meet up, neighbors reconnect, and summer nights stretch a little longer than planned. Now, it's also a place for good boys, good girls, and all well behaved companions who enjoy a nice evening outdoors with the sounds of baseball in the background.

Some will nap in the shade. Some will people-watch. Some will take their duties as official vibe-checkers very seriously. All are welcome.

"We want Trustmark Park to feel like an extension of people's lives," said David Kerr, Assistant General Manager of the Mississippi Mud Monsters. "Baseball is better when it feels easy to say yes to. If bringing your pet along makes the night more relaxed, more fun, or more complete, then that's exactly what we want this place to be."

Rather than limiting pets to a single promotional night, the Mud Monsters chose to make pet-friendly baseball part of the everyday experience. It's not a novelty. It's not a gimmick. It's simply another way the team is building a ballpark that feels comfortable, welcoming, and unmistakably Mud Monsters.

"This team has always been about creating moments that feel real," Kerr said. "We take the game seriously. Everything else, we try to keep fun, open, and a little weird."

All pets must remain on a leash at all times and comply with all local, state, and federal laws. Pets do not require a ticket or seat, provided they remain on the ground near their owner's seating area.

The decision has already received enthusiastic internal approval, including from Piper, the Mud Monsters' Assistant Groundskeeper and AKC American Chocolate Labrador.

"Woof, woof, woof," said Piper.

Translation: "Good dirt. Loud bats. Friendly humans. No notes."

Opening Day at Trustmark Park is May 7, when the Mud Monsters return for the 2026 season. Bring your people. Bring your pets. Come spend a night where the lights are bright, the air is warm, the swamp is alive, and baseball feels exactly like it should.







