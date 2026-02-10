Wild Things Add Puerto Rican Catcher Miguel Pabón, a Former Cubs Farmhand

Published on February 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the signing of Miguel Pabón, a former Cubs farmhand and catcher, to the 2026 roster. Pabón, after electing free agency in November, has been playing in the Puerto Rican Winter League, where he has 10 hits, a pair of extra-base hits and four RBI in 24 games, in which he's thrown out 22% of would-be bast stealers. He was drafted by the Cubs in the 34th round of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft.

Pabón spent the 2025 season with South Bend (A+) in the Cubs' organization. He drove in 14 with 20 runs scored, five-extra base hits and a .520 OPS at the plate while he had a .988 fielding percentage behind it and threw out 17% of base stealers with only two passed balls in 403 innings catching.

In six total seasons in the minors, Pabón appeared in 275 games and had nearly 1,000 plate appearances with a career .208/.315/.274 slash, six homers and 71 RBI. He reached as far as High-A South Bend (in two seasons: 2021 and 2025) and spent the bulk of his time with Chicago in A-ball with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (151 of 275 MiLB games). There he slashed .230/.327/.303 in 573 plate appearances. Defensively as a catcher, he caught in 187 minor-league games and has a career 20% caught-stealing percentage with only 20 passed balls in 1493.0 innings. His 20 total errors give him a .989 fielding percentage. Pabón has also played at first, second, short, second and in left field.

He played for RA12 in the Puerto Rican Winter League in 2020-21, for Caguas in 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25 and the start of this winter before a stop with Carolina in the PRWL this winter. Pabón played at Leadership Christian Academy in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

The Toa Alta, Puerto Rico native joins Three Hillier and Nolan Wilson, who had their contract options exercised in December, to make up the current group of catchers under contract with the team.

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24th season on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park.







