Otters Announce 2026 Season Kickoff Event

Published on March 31, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters would like to welcome the Evansville community to a special preseason Open House at Bosse Field on Sunday, April 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Come take in the magic of Historic Bosse Field, meet Field Manager Andy McCauley, Evan the Otter & the newest Otterbelles, play tailgate-style yard games and catch on the field, enjoy light concessions and get excited for Otters baseball in 2026.

Fans who are interested in single-game, group or season tickets will be able to learn more information and purchase tickets during the event. Single game tickets are on sale for 25% off and Flex 20 ticket packages are on sale for $100 at the event - these deals are only redeemable in person at the Open House.

Current season ticket holders are encouraged to join us for our Open House as 2026 season tickets will be available for pickup at the event.

Single game, season tickets and group offerings are all now available for the 2026 season. The Otters open the 2026 regular season on Thursday, May 7 at 6:35 p.m. against the Florence Y'alls.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from March 31, 2026

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