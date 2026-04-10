Mud Monsters Add Jason Brown and Brayan de la Rosa to Front Office Team

Published on April 9, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters announced today the addition of two key front office team members, Jason Brown and Brayan De La Rosa, further strengthening the organization's commitment to community engagement and operational excellence at Trustmark Park.

Jason Brown joins the Mud Monsters as an Account Executive and Community Relations leader, bringing a strong background in public service, sales, and community outreach. Throughout his career, Brown has worked closely with local businesses, government agencies, and community organizations to develop programs and events that bring people together.

With the Mud Monsters, Brown will play a central role in building meaningful connections both inside the ballpark and across the region. His work will focus on creating fan experiences, strengthening partnerships, and expanding opportunities that connect baseball with education, youth involvement, and local initiatives.

"Jason understands what it means to be part of a community and how to build something that lasts," said General Manager Andrew Seymour. "He brings a genuine passion for people and a proven ability to connect organizations with the communities they serve. That's exactly who we want representing the Mud Monsters."

Brown's collaborative approach and focus on inclusivity help ensure the organization continues to reflect its core values of teamwork, service, and shared success, making an impact well beyond game day.

The Mud Monsters also announced the hiring of Brayan De La Rosa as Operations Manager, marking a full-circle moment for someone who has grown alongside the ballpark itself.

A proud first-generation Mexican-American, De La Rosa originally hails from Lexington, Kentucky, and moved to Pearl at age 13, where he has called home ever since. Now 20 years old, he is a devoted Kentucky Wildcats fan who enjoys spending time with family and friends when he's not at the ballpark.

De La Rosa began his journey at Trustmark Park in 2023 as a member of the grounds crew with the Mississippi Braves and continued in that role through 2024. Following the team's transition, he remained part of the ballpark team during the Mud Monsters' inaugural 2025 season, working on the grounds crew and gaining valuable hands-on experience.

Now stepping into his first front office role, De La Rosa brings four years of ballpark experience and a deep understanding of the facility and game-day operations.

"Brayan represents everything we believe in," Seymour said. "He's put in the work, learned every part of the ballpark, and earned this opportunity. Watching someone grow from working on the field to helping lead operations is special, and we're excited to see what he does next."

As Operations Manager, De La Rosa will help oversee game-day execution, facility operations, and the behind-the-scenes details that bring the Mud Monsters experience to life.

Together, the additions of Brown and De La Rosa reflect the organization's continued focus on building a team that is both deeply rooted in the community and committed to delivering a first-class experience at Trustmark Park.

Meet the entire Mud Monsters from office team at mudmonstersbaseball.com/team/front-office/







Frontier League Stories from April 9, 2026

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