Wild Things Sign 2021 11th Rounder Brennon McNair

Published on April 13, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed utilityman and 11th round pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2021, Brennon McNair. McNair was released from the Royals' system in March after spending the last five seasons in the affiliated ranks.

McNair played in 101 games for Columbia (Class A) in 2025 and swatted nine homers to go with 16 doubles and three triples. He drove in 37, was 12-for-15 in stolen base attempts and had an OPS of .637. He played in 2025 after spending the previous winter in the ABL, playing for Brisbane. He clubbed 11 homers and drove in 26 to go with 11 stolen bases and seven doubles in 40 games for the team.

He spent all of 2023 and 2024 with the Columbia Fireflies as well. In 2023, he appeared in 70 games and had 13 extra-base hits and 15 RBI to go with 19 stolen bases. In 2024, he appeared in 87 games and had 25 extra-base hits and 31 RBI with a .660 OPS. In 2022, he spent the season with the ACL Royals (Rk) and played in 42 games, posting an OPS of .752 with five doubles, four triples, six homers and 19 RBI. After being drafted out of Magee High School in Mississippi, he appeared in just 10 games between two ACL Royals affiliates in the complex. He had a double, two long balls and eight RBI to go with four stolen bases in his first dose of pro ball.

He was the only player drafted out of a Mississippi high school during the 2021 draft, as he was chosen 319th overall. He was signed with South Alabama before the selection. As a senior, he hit .527 with 48 hits, 43 RBI, 12 doubles, 11 homers and a triple. His performance led the Trojans to the Mississippi High School Activities Association 3A Championship series. He did homer in Game 3 of that series, played at Trustmark Park, the former home of the Double-A Mississippi Braves and now home of the league's Mississippi Mud Monsters.

Frontier League teams can carry up to 34 players under contract during the offseason with players picked in the Frontier League Draft (scheduled for April 21 in Avon, OH) and players from the California Winter League not included in that count. McNair makes 33 non-CWL/draft players on Washington's roster.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League begins Friday, May 7 on the road and at home with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Single game tickets are available now and the club's promo schedule has been released.







Frontier League Stories from April 13, 2026

Wild Things Sign 2021 11th Rounder Brennon McNair - Washington Wild Things

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