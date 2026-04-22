Wild Things Make Two Selections in 2026 Frontier League Draft

Published on April 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. (April 21) - The Washington Wild Things made two picks in today's Frontier League Tryout Camp and Draft in Avon, Ohio at ForeFront Field, the home of the Lake Erie Crushers. With their first-round selection, the club selected Uniontown native Jackson Miller, who played at Albert Gallatin and PennWest California (formerly California University of Pennsylvania). With their second-round pick, the team chose catcher Josh Woods. Both players have signed their first professional contracts.

Miller was a five-year member of the Cal baseball team and had his best year in 2025. He posted a 4-3 record in 11 appearances (nine starts) and 40.1 innings. He walked 10 and struck out 26. In 2024, he made six starts for the Vulcans and had a 3.41 ERA with a 2-2 record in 29.0 innings. With the Vulcans overall, Miller was 11-10 with a 3.79 ERA in 46 collegiate appearances, 28 of which were starts. In 159.0 career innings, he struck out 96 and walked 58.

He was a three-year starter at Albert Gallatin High School and received Uniontown Herald-Standard all-area laurels as a junior. He spent a summer in the Great Lakes Collegiate League with Licking County and was 1-2 with a 3.15 ERA in four starts, spanning 20.0 innings. He walked five and struck out 18.

Woods signed his first pro contract at the age of 20, having graduated from Hampton Township High School in the Columbus area. Through 22 games as a senior, he sported a .492 batting average with eight doubles, 21 RBI, 20 runs scored and 19 stolen bases. He was sharp on the mound as well, as he sported a 5-2 record and 2.30 ERA with 57 strikeouts and seven walks in 45.2 innings. He was named Columbus Dispatch regular-season Player of the Year. He was also voted Second Team All-Ohio by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association as a senior in 2024.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League begins Friday, May 7 on the road and at home with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms. Single game tickets are available now and the club's promo schedule has been released.







Frontier League Stories from April 21, 2026

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