Ottawa Titans Announce 2026 Frontier League Draft Picks
Published on April 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today its four picks from the 2026 Frontier League Draft.
Round 1: RHP Nelson Mercado
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 225 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-01-09
HOMETOWN: Brampton, ON | SCHOOL: Arkansas-Monticello
2025: Guelph (IBL): 15 G, 2-1, 6.15 ERA, 26.1 IP, 27 BB/35 K
Round 2: LHP Ryoya Oe
HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-09-17
HOMETOWN: Osaka, Japan | SCHOOL: Osaka Tech
Round 3: INF Austin Gurney
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 215 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-06-07
HOMETOWN: Campbell River, BC | SCHOOL: Pikeville
2025: Moose Jaw (WCBL): 55 G, .364 AVG, 15 2B, 6 HR, 61 RBI, 30 BB/20 K
Round 4: UTIL/RHP Shane Stossel
HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 245 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-02-07
HOMETOWN: Harrisburg, PA | SCHOOL: Mansfield
2025: Mansfield (NCAA DII): 42 G, .300 AVG, 9 2B, 8 HR, 31 RBI, 19 BB/19 K
All four players will report to camp with the rest of the Club. The first practice is slated for Wednesday, April 29.
The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.
For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
Images from this story
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RHP Nelson Mercado with the Guelph Royals
(Gar Fitzgerald/Guelph Royals)
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Infielder Austin Gurney with the Moose Jaw Miller Express
(Moose Jaw Miller Express)
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Shane Stossel with Mansfield University
(Mansfield University Athletics)
Frontier League Stories from April 21, 2026
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- Wild Things Acquire Infielder Ben Rosengard to Complete 2025 July Trade, Sign Rosengard - Washington Wild Things
- Grizzlies Sign Julio Ortiz, Otto Jones, Abe Valdez for 2026 - Gateway Grizzlies
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