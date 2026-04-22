Ottawa Titans Announce 2026 Frontier League Draft Picks

Published on April 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Shane Stossel with Mansfield University

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Mansfield University Athletics) Shane Stossel with Mansfield University(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Mansfield University Athletics)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today its four picks from the 2026 Frontier League Draft.

Round 1: RHP Nelson Mercado

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 225 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-01-09

HOMETOWN: Brampton, ON | SCHOOL: Arkansas-Monticello

2025: Guelph (IBL): 15 G, 2-1, 6.15 ERA, 26.1 IP, 27 BB/35 K

Round 2: LHP Ryoya Oe

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-09-17

HOMETOWN: Osaka, Japan | SCHOOL: Osaka Tech

Round 3: INF Austin Gurney

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 215 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-06-07

HOMETOWN: Campbell River, BC | SCHOOL: Pikeville

2025: Moose Jaw (WCBL): 55 G, .364 AVG, 15 2B, 6 HR, 61 RBI, 30 BB/20 K

Round 4: UTIL/RHP Shane Stossel

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 245 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-02-07

HOMETOWN: Harrisburg, PA | SCHOOL: Mansfield

2025: Mansfield (NCAA DII): 42 G, .300 AVG, 9 2B, 8 HR, 31 RBI, 19 BB/19 K

All four players will report to camp with the rest of the Club. The first practice is slated for Wednesday, April 29.

The Ottawa Titans will open the 2026 season on Friday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m., hosting the Québec Capitales at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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