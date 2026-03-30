Down East Bird Dawgs Unveil 2026 Promotions Schedule

Published on March 30, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs have unveiled their full promotional schedule for the 2026 season, featuring fan-favorite weekly specials, exciting theme nights, and a lineup of giveaways throughout the summer at Historic Grainger Stadium.

Headlining the 2026 season is the introduction of $2 Tuesdays, offering fans an affordable night at the ballpark with select $2 concessions at every Tuesday home game. Tuesdays will also continue to feature Bark in the Park, allowing fans to bring their dogs along for the game-day experience.

In addition, the Bird Dawgs are emphasizing affordable, family-friendly entertainment with kids tickets priced at just $5 for every game throughout the 2026 season.

The 2026 season will once again feature a strong slate of weekly promotions. Wednesdays offer free admission for military members and first responders. Saturdays highlight giveaway nights, while Sundays feature Kids Run the Bases, presented by Davis Wholesale Tire.

Fans can expect plenty of fun, can't-miss moments throughout the season, including Throwback Thursday on July 30, when the Bird Dawgs will take the field in Kinston Indians jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game, The Largest Gathering of Chris's on July 11 - where anyone named Chris, Cris, Kris or any variation is encouraged to attend as the team looks to set a record for the most "Chris's" in one place, and a special Fourth of July celebration complete with fireworks as part of America's 250th birthday festivities. These highlights are just part of a packed calendar of promotions all season long.

2026 Promotions Schedule

May

Tuesday, May 12 - Home Opener; Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Bojangles)

Wednesday, May 13 - School Day (11 a.m.)

Thursday, May 14 - School Day (11 a.m.)

Friday, May 15 - Star Wars Night; Fireworks

Saturday, May 16 - Armed Forces Day; Camo Jersey Giveaway (Walker Insurance)

Tuesday, May 26 - Bark in the Park; $2 Tuesday

Saturday, May 30 - Camo Hat Giveaway (Stallings Heat & Air)

Sunday, May 31 - Halfoween

June

Tuesday, June 9 - Bark in the Park; $2 Tuesday

Friday, June 12 - Faith and Family Night

Saturday, June 13 - World Cup Night; Soccer Ball Giveaway (Superior Metal Structures and Concrete)

Sunday, June 14 - Touch-a-Truck Night

Tuesday, June 23 - Health Night (UNC Health Lenoir); $2 Tuesday

Saturday, June 27 - Scout Night; Tonka the Bat Dog Bobblehead Giveaway

July

Friday, July 3 - Team Photo Giveaway

Saturday, July 4 - Independence Day Celebration; Fireworks

Sunday, July 5 - Rowdy's Birthday

Tuesday, July 7 - Bark in the Park; $2 Tuesday

Wednesday, July 8 - Camp Day (11 a.m.)

Friday, July 10 - Trading Card Night

Saturday, July 11 - Largest Gathering of Chris's; Tonka the Bat Dog Bobblehead Giveaway

Sunday, July 12 - Christmas in July

Tuesday, July 28 - Bark in the Park; $2 Tuesday

Wednesday, July 29 - Camp Day (11 a.m.)

Thursday, July 30 - Throwback Thursday; Kinston Indians Jersey Auction

Friday, July 31 - Ducks Unlimited Night; Fireworks

August

Saturday, Aug. 1 - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway (Down East Homes)

Tuesday, Aug. 18 - Bark in the Park; $2 Tuesday

Friday, Aug. 21 - Fireworks

Saturday, Aug. 22 - Racing Night

September

Tuesday, Sept. 1 - Bark in the Park; $2 Tuesday

Friday, Sept. 4 - College Colors Night

Saturday, Sept. 5 - Football Night; Football Jersey Giveaway (Pepsi)

Sunday, Sept. 6 - Fan Appreciation Night

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit downeastbirddawgs.com.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.







Frontier League Stories from March 30, 2026

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