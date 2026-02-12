NY Boulders: "Bould" Moves - Volume 5

Published on February 12, 2026

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders and manager TJ Stanton are excited to announce the return of two outstanding right-handed pitchers for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season:

Garrett Cooper was the 2025 team leader in wins (9), starts (17) and innings pitched (96.0), the second me in three seasons he ranked first on the Boulders in the later two categories (15 starts, 85.2 IP in 2023).

The 26-year-old posted a record of 9-2 last year on the heels of an 8-win 2024 campaign, during which he made 18 starts.

On May 24, 2025, "Coop" pitched what, to that point, was considered the most dominant 9-inning game in franchise history: A complete game shutout in Ottawa, where he held the Titans to just two hits and one walk while striking out four in a 7-0 win.

Scott Harper was second last season in the Frontier League with 50 appearances, while his 56.0 innings pitched ranked third across the circuit among exclusively relievers, and the 24-year-old's 55 strikeouts were the fifth-most for strictly relief pitchers.

The 2026 Frontier League calendar features an expanded 102-game schedule, with the Boulders set to play a league-high 54 home games. Opening night is scheduled for May 7th at Clover Stadium against the Brockton Rox.







