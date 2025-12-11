NY Boulders Re-Sign Six Players for '26

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders and manager TJ Stanton are happy to announce that six (6) returning players have agreed to contracts for the upcoming 2026 Frontier League season.

Catcher Jason Agresti is coming off a career year in 2025, earning All-Frontier League honors as he batted .319 with 11 HR and 78 RBI. He also compiled a franchise record 27-game hitting streak (May 24-July 9) and was named MVP of the annual Frontier League All-Star Game. Agresti will take on additional duties in 2026, adding the title of Boulders hitting coach to his already impressive resumé.

Second baseman Fritz Genther was also a member of the All-Frontier League Team after finishing third in the league with 83 RBI. On June 3rd vs New Jersey, he became the first Boulder in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game.

Infielder Santino Rosso had the team's second-lowest strikeout rate (.102), fanning 25 times while drawing 24 walks in 65 games. He enjoyed a two-homer game vs Sussex County on July 23rd and, on August 26th vs Ottawa, racked up six RBI.

RHP Tyler Vail rounded out the Boulders' All-Frontier League honorees, leading the league in relief pitcher points - a product of saves, relief wins, and relief losses - while finishing tied for second with 15 saves.

LHP Cobe Reeves had a sensational stretch during his rookie season, allowing 0 runs from July 6th through August 30th, scattering 7 hits and 4 walks over 13 innings while striking out 22 batters.

LHP Ethan Bradford went 7-0 in 24 relief appearances, striking out 36 over 34.1 innings.

The 2026 Frontier League calendar features an expanded 102-game schedule, with the Boulders set to play a league-high 54 home games. Opening night is scheduled for May 7th at Clover Stadium against the Brockton Rox.







