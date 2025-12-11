Wild Things Sign Power RHP Austin Eaton to First Pro Contract

Published on December 11, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have made another deal with a player set for their professional debut in 2026 in announcing the signing of right-handed pitcher Austin Eaton to the offseason roster. Eaton pitched last summer in two summer leagues and finished it in West Virginia with the Black Bears in the MLB Draft League.

Eaton was 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA in 13 games for the Black Bears in 2025, logging three saves and 14.1 innings across his bullpen work. He allowed 14 hits and seven runs (three earned) with nine walks and 15 strikeouts. A power righty, Eaton ran his fastball up into the mid 90s with a few secondary pitches aiding his cause out of a strong West Virginia bullpen. He appeared in five games (four starts) for the Okotoks Dawgs in the Western Canadian League (Smr) prior to going to West Virginia and posted a 3.32 ERA in 19 innings with 22 strikeouts against five walks.

The summer work came off two seasons at Texas State in the Sun Belt Conference (NCAA Division I). There he was 4-3 with a 4.07 ERA in 2025 and started 11 of the 13 games he appeared in. Over 48.2 innings, he walked only 15 and struck out 37. The year prior, he was 4-4 with a 5.27 ERA in 14 games (10 starts). In 56.1 innings, he had 43 strikeouts. He was a 2025 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Watch List honoree and eventual semifinalist along with being named as an All-Sun Belt Conference First Team player. He hit four homers and drove in 13 at the dish.

His first two years in college were spent at Navarro College, an NJCAA school. He was NJCAA All-American Second Team after pitching in 14 contests, starting nine of them, as a sophomore in 2023. He went 11-0 that season with one save and worked six complete games with a 2.12 ERA over 68.0 innings. He struck out 69, walked 21 and recorded a WHIP of 0.990 while posting a .313/421/.511 slash line at the plate with 15 doubles, six homers and one triple. In 2022 at Navarro, he played in 46 games, batted .358 with 16 doubles, 11 homers and three triples, drove in 59 and recorded a .704 slugging percentage.

He was also named All-Region XIV and Pitcher of the Year in 2023 at Navarro.

Eaton makes it six pitchers currently under contract for camp in 2026, joining returning righties Andrew Herbert, Hector Garcia and Zach Kirby and newcomers Maddox Long (RHP) and Nick Powers (LHP). The team will announce one more new pitcher Saturday before announcing club option decisions on Monday, December 15, the final day of the league year.

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24th season of professional baseball and 23rd in the Frontier League on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, season ticket membership information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.







Frontier League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.