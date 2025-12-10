Wild Things Add LHP Nick Powers, Former Michigan State Starter

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Nick Powers, who played in college at Michigan State University before beginning his pro career with two seasons in the Pioneer League with the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Powers was 8-4 last season with the Vibes in 19 starts. Across 101.0 innings, which is a career high by almost 35 innings, he fanned 76 batters and walked 48. His earned run average was 5.61. He was one of only nine pitchers in the entire league to log 100-plus innings in the very hitter-friendly league. His eight wins were tied for seventh in the league. His 2024 season saw him go 3-5 in 14 starts and a total of 66.2 innings. He struck out 53.

In four seasons at Michigan State, he was 19-17 with a 5.32 ERA in 51 games (45 starts). He had a save in 245.1 innings and struck out 187 to 88 walks. His best season with the Spartans was in 2023, when he went 5-3 with a 4.21 ERA in 15 games (11 starts). He walked only 20 and struck out 41 in 62.0 innings and ranked third in the Big Ten in both fewest runs allowed (29) and WHIP (1.150), fifth in batting average against (.228) and a few more categories. He earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors as well as B1G Co-Freshman of the Week on March 30.

In between his years at MSU, he appeared in five games (three starts) in the summer of 2022 with Michigan in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League and allowed only three runs (two earned) in 19 innings with three walks and 22 strikeouts. In 2023, he pitched for the Traverse City Pit Spitters and was named a midseason Northwoods League All Star. In eight starts with Traverse City, he logged 42.1 innings and sported a 2.13 ERA and a 3-2 record. He struck out 36 and walked just 10.

Powers is the first lefty officially added to the Wild Things 2026 roster, with more additions on the way along with option decisions coming early next week.

