Select EQT Park Stadium Seats Originally from Three Rivers Stadium up for Auction

Published on November 21, 2025

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things are auctioning off the seats from the Row G level of the 100 sections on their auction partner, DASH.

The seats, which were originally installed at Three Rivers Stadium in 1994 in preparation for the 1994 MLB All-Star Game and removed prior to demolition of the former home of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, were installed after purchase by BSI for installation at then-Falconi Field in 2002.

These seats, brought to Washington after the final days of the iconic Pittsburgh venue, have been a part of the ballpark experience for more than three decades between venues. Fans and collectors now have the rare opportunity to own an authentic piece of Pittsburgh sports history.

On DASH, the team's auction is LIVE and fans can bid for sets of seats from Row G of the 100 sections, starting at $100 per seat. These seats are the only seats that can be sold in sets due to their mounting structure. The following sets are available and in the following quantities:

Set of 1 Seat - 2

Set of 2 Seats - 6

Set of 3 Seats - 4

Set of 4 Seats - 8

Set of 5 Seats - 4

Set of 6 Seats - 3

All remaining seats will be sold as deconstructed sets once demolition begins in the spring in preparation for the installation of the new seats, which are part of several ballpark upgrades the Wild Things are making at EQT Park prior to the 2026 season. Season ticket holders in Rows A-E may request their seat back to reserve it for the Season Ticket Holder-only purchase session that will occur in the spring, before sales open to the general public. Due to the way seats are installed, matching bottoms and armrests cannot be kept together.

Below are more auction details:

Auction Started at 9 a.m. Friday, November 21, 2025

Auction Ends at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 12, 2025

Bid on sets of seats with the DASH Fan Engagement app, available on the App Store and Google Play or online here

27 sections of connected Row G seats, 96 total seats (sets and quantities available above)

Fans can bid once they make an account on DASH, which is free to do. For those who are successful in the auction, pickup will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 13. Any sets not picked up on December 13 can be picked up Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through December 23, 2025.

Happy bidding!

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24 th season of professional baseball and 23rd in the Frontier League on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, season ticket membership information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.







Select EQT Park Stadium Seats Originally from Three Rivers Stadium up for Auction - Washington Wild Things

