Wild Things Formally Welcome John DePellegrini as Business Operations Assistant

Published on October 16, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things, proud members of the MLB-partnered Frontier League, are excited to formally announced the addition of John DePellegrini to the front office as Business Operations Assistant, a role he began toward the end of the 2025 season.

In this role, DePellegrini will assist with day-to-day business functions of the Wild Things, including merchandise, accounting, sales and other stadium and game-day operations. His addition strengthens the team's commitment to delivering an exceptional fan experience across the board and a continued effort to grow connections in the Western Pennsylvania community and beyond.

"We just love Johnny. Maybe it's because he has spent two summers with us, one as an intern and one as a seasonal employee, but he has hit the ground running," said CEO of Sports Facility, LLC, Christine Blaine. "He knows his way around; he understands the product; and he has a hunger to learn everything he can about our team and about the industry. He is a spectacular addition to our staff."

DePellegrini joins the Wild Things following his 2024 graduation from Robert Morris University, where he matriculated to post graduation from Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville, Pennsylvania. He graduated from RMU with a Bachelor of Business Administration after majoring in marketing. He earned a minor in Sport Management and certificates in sales and entrepreneurship. While at Robert Morris University, John interned with the Colonials Athletic Department in various roles. He graduated from Franklin Regional High School in 2021, where he was a participant in musical productions and on the track and field team.

John originally joined the Wild Things in 2024 as a Marketing and Promotions Intern before stepping into a seasonal hybrid role during this past season in 2025.

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24th season of professional baseball and 23rd in the Frontier League on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park.







