Wild Things 2026 Season Tickets on Sale

Published on September 24, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things are excited to announce that 2026 season ticket memberships are officially on sale now, offering fans the best way to secure their seats for an unforgettable season of Wild Things and Frontier League Baseball and the best entertainment around!

Building on the energy and excitement of recent years, the 2026 season promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with three more games being added to the already jam-packed schedule. With the Frontier League going to a 102-game schedule, the Wild Things are set to host 51 games in 2026 as opposed to the 48 home contests in years past. That means three more chances to cheer on the Wild Things at EQT Park, enjoy summer nights with friends and family and experience the thrill of high-level professional baseball and top-notch entertainment right here in Washington.

Memberships are available in full-season (all 51 home games), 25-game and 13-game plans. The two non-full season plans are available in voucher form as well as traditional form, allowing fans to pick what games and their favorite promotions to be in the stadium for throughout the season. Full-season plans are available for $459, 25-game plans for $250 and 13-game plans for $156 and include, but aren't limited to, the following membership benefits:

A guaranteed seat for all games included in the fan's membership package

Big-time savings compared to buying single-game tickets

Ticket exchange program for when life happens

Exclusive perks, parties and gifts just for members like merchandise discounts, early stadium admittance, free parking and more

An exclusive Mesh Tote Bag gift (full-season and 25-game plans)

"Season ticket members are the heartbeat of our great Wild Things fan base," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Adding more home games means more chances to celebrate with our fans and we can't wait to see everyone back at the ballpark this coming summer to enjoy great baseball, fun promotions and everything we offer."

Don't wait! Secure your membership now and be there for every pitch, every cheer and every walk-off win. Memberships are available at https://www.washingtonwildthings.com/tickets/season-tickets/ or by calling the box office at 866-456-WILD or 724-250-9555. Fans can also swing by the Ticket Return Box Office at EQT Park.

More information on the schedule and news will emerge in the coming weeks. Any fans with questions on season-ticket packages can learn more on the site or by contacting a Wild Things ticket representative.

Together we can make 2026 the biggest, loudest, most exciting season yet!







Frontier League Stories from September 24, 2025

Wild Things 2026 Season Tickets on Sale - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.