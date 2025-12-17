Wild Things Name Josh Flowerman Pitching Coach for 2026

Published on December 17, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have hired Josh Flowerman to the role of Pitching Coach for the upcoming 2026 season. Flowerman was the Bullpen Coach for Tri-City last summer, serving as an assistant pitching coach and analyst for the ValleyCats, who made the Frontier League playoffs in 2025.

Flowerman has worked for Farleigh Dickinson University (Florham, NCAA Division III) on the coaching staff since 2020 as an assistant pitching coach and Director of Analytics and Video. He'll serve as the team's Pitching Coach this season before making his way to Washington. Prior to joining the ValleyCats last summer, Flowerman was Pitching Coach for the MLB Draft League's Frederick Keys in 2024 and has worked at Drew University and in the Yankees and Dodgers' organizations.

"[We're] happy to bring Josh on board for the 2026 season," said manager Tom Vaeth. "We are confident that his approach to pitcher development, preparation and performance will have an immediate and lasting impact on our team."

Flowerman owns a bachelor's degree from Ithaca College in Broadcast Journalism, a Master of Science in Analytics from Villanova University and a certificate in problem-solving with machine learning, analytics and machine learning from Cornell University.

Among other positions in baseball, Flowerman was a media relations assistant and radio commentator with the Hudson Valley Renegades, an intern with the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers and an assistant coach at Morristown-Beard High School, his alma mater.

"I am very excited to be joining one of the best franchises in independent baseball, and look forward to a great season," said Flowerman. "Thank you to Tom Vaeth and the rest of the front office for the opportunity."

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24th season on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, season ticket membership information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.







