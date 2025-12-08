Wild Things Sign RHP Maddox Long to First Pro Contract

Published on December 8, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - After re-signing three players from last year's roster last week, the Washington Wild Things have made their first new signing official with the addition of right-handed hurler Maddox Long, a 2025 Northwoods League Midseason All Star and former standout at NCAA Division II school, Harding University.

Long becomes the first player officially signed by the Wild Things that is a newcomer to Washington. He's a newcomer to the professional ranks too in 2026. Long comes off a tremendous 2025 between Harding University and the Green Bay Rockers (NWDS), where was 11-3 with a 2.16 ERA in 16 games (15 starts). Over 108.1 innings, he fanned 122 to just 28 walks and 87 hits allowed. Once transitioning to his second season in the Northwoods League, Long was 3-1 with a 0.95 ERA in eight games (six starts) for Green Bay and over 38.0 innings, whiffed 37 against nine walks and 24 hits allowed. He allowed only five runs (four earned).

Maddox was named a 2025 Northwoods League Midseason All Star and the Rockers won the Northwoods League title. Green Bay also won the 2023 Northwoods Championship and Long was a heavy feature on that team, going 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA in six starts, a summer that was him strikeout 27 batters in 30.2 innings while being touched up for just 16 hits and seven runs (six earned).

The 2025 season at Harding earned the righty honors as NSB Pitcher of the Year, the winner of the NSB Natural Award (given to an Arkansas native in the conference), a selection to the All-Arkansas team and numerous honors at the national level including First-Team All-America honors from the NCBWA, D2CCA, ABCA/Rawlings and D2 Baseball. He was named NCBWA, D2CCA and ABCA/Rawlings Central Region Pitcher of the Year and First Team All-Central Region. He was also awarded the prestigious M.E. Berryhill Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Harding University athletic department, which recognizes the top senior male and female athletes at Harding.

The 2024 season wasn't much different at Harding for Long. He was 6-1 with a 3.33 ERA in 16 starts, logging 105.1 innings with 107 strikeouts against 22 walks. He was ABCA All-America Third Team, NCBWA All-America Honorable Mention, ABCA Central Region Pitcher of the Year, ABCA and D2CCA All-Central Region First Team and GAC Pitcher of the Year. Those honors went with his All-GAC selections (First Team in 2024 and Second Team in 2023). In 2023, Long was 7-4 with a 4.86 ERA in 14 games (all starts) and struck out 90 against 26 walks in 83.1 innings. He pitched 77.1 innings in 2022 at Harding and struck out 67 with a 5-6 record.

Prior to arriving at Harding, Long worked the 2021 season at Rich Mountain (University of Arkansas, NJCAA) and was 6-4 with a 5.55 ERA in 15 games (11 starts). He whiffed 79 in 73 innings. Long made five appearances at Ouachita Baptist (another DII GAC school) in 2020, logging a total of four innings to start his collegiate career.

The Morrilton, Arkansas native played at Morrilton High School.

Long joins the pitchers who will vie for a spot in the starting rotation for Washington as he starts his pro career when the team reports for Spring Training in late April.

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24th season of professional baseball and 23rd in the Frontier League on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, season ticket membership information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.







