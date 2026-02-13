Wild Things Sign LHP, Former KC Farmhand Tyler Davis

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed left-handed pitcher and 2024 15th rounder Tyler Davis to a deal for the 2026 season. He appeared in 28 games last year in the Royals' farm system between High-A Quad Cities and Class-A Columbia.

In 26 games with the River Bandits (QC), he was 4-2 with a 3.98 ERA and made a start. He finished nine games and logged a total of 43.0 innings. In that work, he sported a 1.465 WHIP, as he walked 24 and allowed 39 hits but had a strikeout per inning exactly with 43 whiffs. In two games with Columbia, he totaled 5.1 innings and allowed three hits to no runs, no walks and he fanned five.

The work came off a fairly impressive collegiate career which led to his 15th round selection by the Royals in 2024. Davis pitched two seasons at Virginia Commonwealth University and two at Mississippi State University. The Rams won an A-10 conference title in 2021 when Davis was a freshman before adding a conference tournament title and appearing in the NCAA Tournament. VCU won the conference tourney and again appeared in the NCAA tournament in 2022.

Davis was a member of the A-10 All-Rookie Team in 2021 after racking up nine wins, a win total tied for eight in a single-season in VCU baseball history. He was 9-2 with a 4.86 ERA in 21 games from the bullpen. He had five saves and in 53.2 innings, struck out 53 batters against 27 walks with two homers allowed. In 2022, he was 5-3 with a 3.60 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) and in 60 innings, allowed 47 hits, walked 21 and struck out a career-best 63.

At Mississippi State, Davis saw early struggles in 2023 in 14 games from the bullpen but maintained his strikeout rate right near one/inning with 21 in 22.2 innings, but some command issues plagued his first campaign with the Bulldogs. After making some adjustments, he had a very strong 2024, going 6-1 with a 2.80 ERA in 28 appearances, all from the bullpen. He had five saves, logged 35.1 innings, allowed 28 hits, walked 14 and whiffed 41. His 28 outings were the second most for the Bulldogs and the ninth most in the SEC.

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24th season on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park.







