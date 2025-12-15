Wild Things Make Decisions on Club Options as League Year Ends Today

Published on December 15, 2025 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have made decisions on the 2026 club options on the contracts of 20 players, exercising 15 and declining five.

The league's year ends today. Players who have had their options declined, as well as players who were on one-year deals in 2025 and players who were on their 2025 club option from their 2024 contracts, are set to become free agents at the end of the day. Players who have their 2026 club option exercised from their 2025 Player Uniform contract remain under contract with the Wild Things. That does not rule out a contract extension, a new contract or a move that sends the player somewhere else. The club option being exercised simply extends the term of the current contract the player is on through December 15, 2026, unless it's otherwise wiped away by a new contract, trade or release.

With that said, the Washington Wild Things have exercised 15 club options on the following players: LHP Colt Anderson, LHP Ethan Brown, RHP Chad Coles, IF Andrew Czech, RHP Christian Diaz, IF Kyle Edwards, C Three Hillier, OF Jeff Liquori, RHP Lex Meinderts, LHP Dominic Puccetti, IF Tyreque Reed, OF Ben Watson, IF Ethan Wilder and C Nolan Wilson.

The team also exercised the 2026 club option on RHP Brent Francisco, who is still under contract with the Minnesota Twins' organization. Exercising Francisco's club option keeps Francisco's Frontier League rights with the Wild Things.

The Wild Things declined the 2026 club options of the following players: IF Sammy Infante (from the suspended list), RHP Dylan Kirkeby, C Charles Mack, C Jordan Siket (from the retired list) and LHP Luke Wagner (from the inactive list). These players will become free agents at the end of the day.

The following players played or had their rights retained in 2025 on their 2025 club option from their 2024 contracts and become free agents at the end of the day with no new contract signed: RHP Hunter DuPuy (from the inactive list), RHP Aaron Forrest (from the inactive list), RHP Gyeongju Kim (from the inactive list), OF Wagner Lagrange and LHP Marlon Perez (from the suspended list).

The Wild Things also had several players on one-year deals in 2025. The standard Frontier League Player Uniform contract is for the season it is signed with a club option for the next season, unless negotiated to not include the option. The following players were on one-year deals in 2025: IF Tommy Caufield, RHP Jordan DiValerio, LHP Kobe Foster, IF Cole Fowler, RHP Regi Grace, IF Eddie Hacopian, OF Caleb McNeely (protected Frontier League rights from affiliated purchase), RHP Joe Nahas, IF Pavin Parks and RHP Sebastian Rodriguez. Those players will officially become free agents at the end of the day.

As the roster transactions continue to happen, you can follow along on the social media platforms of the team and on the website. In moves announced already, Washington extended RHP Hector Garcia and RHP Andrew Herbert, eliminating the need for a decision on their club options and re-signed RHP Zach Kirby, who played in 2025 on his 2025 option from his 2024 contract. The team also signed four new pitchers already with righties Maddox Long and Austin Eaton and lefties Nick Powers and Michael Foltz Jr.

The Washington Wild Things will open their 24th season on May 7, 2026, with the homer opener scheduled for Friday, May 15 against the Schaumburg Boomers at EQT Park. For updates, season ticket membership information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.







Frontier League Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.