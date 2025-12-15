A Private New Year's Eve at the Southern Lights

PEARL, Miss. - The Southern Lights will close out 2025 with a rare and intimate New Year's Eve celebration inside the Farm Bureau Grill at Trustmark Park. Limited to just 50 total guests, this after-hours event offers exclusive access to the entire Southern Lights experience once the park closes to the public.

From 8pm to 12:30am on Wednesday, December 31, guests will enjoy The Southern Lights first alongside the public, then experience it entirely to themselves. When the festival closes to the public at 9pm, the park becomes a fully private celebration, giving New Year's Eve party guests exclusive access to more than 2.5 million holiday lights, real wood fire pits, unlimited ice skating, and train rides reserved just for them. With the walkthrough cleared and the day behind it, Trustmark Park transforms into a quieter, warmer, more personal way to welcome the new year.

"This night is designed to feel unhurried and meaningful," said David Kerr, Assistant General Manager of the Mississippi Mud Monsters. "It's about wandering through the lights, skating a little, warming up by the fire, and being fully present with the people you came with. For a few hours, the park belongs to just 50 guests, and that creates something truly special."

The evening is built around slowing down and soaking it in. Guests are encouraged to wander freely, revisit favorite corners of the walkthrough, linger at the fire pits, and experience The Southern Lights without lines, crowds, or time pressure.

Each ticket includes a full Grand Feast buffet inside the Farm Bureau Grill, an open bar throughout the evening, and a champagne toast at midnight. The Grand Feast menu features carved prime rib, blackened catfish, Brussels sprouts with pancetta, truffle mac and cheese, mini cheesecakes, bread pudding, and Pepsi products.

As a forward-looking addition, every guest will also receive two tickets to Opening Day 2026, creating a meaningful bridge from the glow of winter into the excitement of summer baseball at Trustmark Park.

Tickets are $125 per person and extremely limited. With only 50 tickets available, this event is expected to sell out quickly. Tickets and additional information are available at https://tixr.com/e/169108







