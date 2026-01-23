Mississippi Mud Monsters Selected to Host HBCU Power Series in Conjunction with Major League Baseball
Published on January 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release
PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have been selected to host the HBCU Power Series, a multi-day Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) baseball showcase held in conjunction with Major League Baseball, February 12-15 at Trustmark Park.
The event will bring six tradition-rich HBCU Baseball teams to Central Mississippi for a weekend built around high-level collegiate baseball, school pride, and celebration in a professional ballpark setting.
Participating schools include:
Texas Southern University
Prairie View A&M University
Alabama A&M University
Grambling State University
Jackson State University
Alcorn State University
The HBCU Power Series will feature three days of games from Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15, with three game time slots per day. All games will be nine innings with a 10-run rule, creating a true collegiate showcase environment that balances competition with fan experience.
The event officially begins on Thursday, February 12 with a non-game, pre-event day focused on team workouts, arrivals, media moments, and pageantry. That opening day is designed to highlight the pride, tradition, and culture surrounding HBCU athletics before the first pitch is ever thrown.
The Mississippi Mud Monsters, a member of the Frontier League (an MLB Partner League), were chosen in recognition of Trustmark Park's facilities, the organization's event experience, and its commitment to creating inclusive, community-forward baseball events.
"This is a huge honor for our organization and our community," said Andrew Seymour, General Manager of the Mississippi Mud Monsters. "Being selected by and partnering with Major League Baseball speaks to what this ballpark and this team are capable of. This weekend is going to feel loud, joyful, and intentional. It's great baseball, incredible traditions, and an atmosphere that welcomes everyone through the gates."
Ticket pricing has been intentionally designed to keep the event accessible and fan-friendly:
$10 for adults
$5 for kids ages 14 and under
Free admission for students from participating schools with a valid student ID
While the competition on the field will take center stage, the atmosphere around it will be just as important. Fans can expect a weekend filled with school colors, state-to-state matchups, music, tradition, and shared moments that celebrate HBCU athletics on a professional stage.
Tickets for the HBCU Power Series are on sale now and available online at:
https://www.tixr.com/groups/mudmonstersbaseball
The full schedule of games is as follows:
Day 1 - Friday, February 13
11:00 AM - Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M
2:30 PM - Alcorn vs. Grambling
6:00 PM - Prairie View vs. Jackson State
Day 2 - Saturday, February 14
11:00 AM - Grambling vs. Texas Southern
2:30 PM - Prairie View vs. Alcorn
6:00 PM - Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State
Day 3 - Sunday, February 15
11:00 AM - Texas Southern vs. Prairie View
2:30 PM - Alabama A&M vs. Grambling
6:00 PM - Jackson State vs. Alcorn
For updates and information, fans can follow the Mississippi Mud Monsters on social media.
