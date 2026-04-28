Preview of 2026 Mud Monsters Pitching

Published on April 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - Southpaws and righties and strikeouts, oh my! Baseball starts on the mound, and for the 2026 Mississippi Mud Monsters, the center of the diamond is defined by professional experience, returning production, and the opportunity for newcomers to leave their mark in Pearl.

The most important of those newcomers is the man overseeing the entire pitching operation. Pitching coach Kurt Takahashi joins Jay Pecci's staff for 2026. With more than 30 years of experience in professional baseball as a player, coach, and manager, Takahashi knows how to get the most out of his pitchers. He was impressed by their preparation over the offseason.

"Guys really worked hard. Our Director of Analytics, Lucas Duffy, compiled metrics from last year, and even in our first intersquad scrimmages, there are huge differences."

Currently, the Mud Monsters carry 16 pitchers on their active roster, evenly split between returners and arms set to take the Trustmark Park mound for the first time. In their inaugural season, Mud Monsters hurlers combined for 761 strikeouts, good for a top five mark in the Frontier League. From that 2025 total, more than half of those strikeouts return.

RETURNERS

Right-handers Brian Williams, Jackson Smith, Braden Forsyth, Brenton Thiels, Chris Barraza, and Tyree Thompson, along with southpaws Art Joven and Gage Bihm, combined for 300 strikeouts and are looking to improve on that number in year two.

CHRIS BARRAZA, RHP

"I really took this past offseason to find more consistency in my command," said Barraza, a Tucson, Arizona native. In 2025, the right-hander tossed 45 innings across 33 appearances and led the team with a 2.80 ERA. "Last year, I was more inconsistent with the walks, but I feel like I fine-tuned that this offseason."

BRENTON THIELS, RHP

Brenton Thiels, a 7-foot right-hander, returns to Pearl after signing in August of last year. For Thiels, this season is about being present. "I'm excited to be back and take it one day at a time."

Appearing in six games out of the bullpen during the final month of the 2025 season, Thiels spent the offseason getting right physically and mentally.

"Jay didn't see me at my best last year, but still chose to bring me back, so I plan on giving him my best."

ART JOVEN, LHP

Art Joven and Gage Bihm represent the returning left-handed presence. Joven, from Bakersfield, California, was also signed in late August and saw limited action, recording 12 innings across six appearances.

GAGE BIHM, LHP

Bihm, a native of Opelousas, Louisiana, attended Hinds Community College and compiled 49 strikeouts across 53.1 innings in 2025, good for an 8.27 K/9 rate. As two of four left-handers on the roster, both will provide valuable options out of the bullpen.

BRIAN WILLLIAMS, RHP

Brian Williams returns to anchor Mississippi's starting rotation. His 2025 résumé includes 84 strikeouts across 106 innings, and his 18 starts are the most by any Mud Monsters pitcher in franchise history.

"Very valuable to have Brian back," said Takahashi. "He knows the league, the hitters, the routine, the schedule."

The 6-foot-4 right-hander out of Bryan, Texas, will embark on his fourth professional season, bringing experience that is integral to the club's success. Upon meeting Williams, Takahashi joked about the Texan's baseball knowledge.

"Within the first five minutes of talking to him, I thought, 'Okay, you don't need me that much.'"

TYREE THOMPSON, RHP

Alongside Williams, Tyree Thompson returns as another starter with experience. The New Orleans native appeared in 21 games, making 10 starts while going 6-3 with 55 strikeouts.

JACKSON SMITH RHP

Mississippians Braden Forsyth and Jackson Smith round out the bullpen returners. As noted in the club's earlier preview highlighting Mississippi roots, Smith, a Raymond native, spent the season in the bullpen and posted a team-best 8.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

BRADEN FORSYTH, RHP

Forsyth, from Coldwater, Mississippi, appeared in 11 games after joining late in the season. The right-hander struck out 18 batters in 18 innings and recorded one save.

"My biggest thing this year is coming in and being more dominant with my command and my out pitches," Forsyth said. "That's something I really worked on, developing a changeup while improving command of my cutter and slider."

On working with Takahashi: "He's very genuine and will tell you what you need to hear instead of what you want to hear. It's great to have someone like that on your side."

NEWCOMERS

The eight newcomers set to toe the rubber at Trustmark Park maintain the same ratio, with six right-handers and two left-handers. Preston Johnson, Seth McCartney, Hunter Belton, Myles Rothfarb, Connor Langrell, and Tristan House are joined by lefties Eric Elliott and Cole Cheatham.

PRESTON JOHNSON, RHP

Leading that group is Johnson, a Mississippi State alum and 2021 national champion. He spent 2025 between Double-A Chesapeake and Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles organization after being drafted in 2022. Primarily used as a reliever, Johnson is slated to make his Mud Monsters debut as the Opening Day starter against the Gateway Grizzlies on Thursday, May 6.

"We're very lucky to have him," Takahashi said. "He brings a winning energy and experience at a high level. He's very intentional and committed to every pitch."

SETH MCCARTNEY, RHP

Brandon High School graduate and Rankin County native Seth McCartney joins Johnson as another Mississippi product. After graduating in 2021, McCartney pitched at Meridian Community College before transferring to the University of Missouri, where he redshirted in 2024 due to injury. He returned in 2025 before deciding to medically retire from college baseball.

Now healthy, McCartney has an opportunity to pitch just minutes from home and is set to contribute out of the Mud Monsters bullpen.

HUNTER BELTON, RHP

Hunter Belton joins the club after most recently pitching in the Pioneer League with the Rocky Mountain Vibes. The Cabot, Arkansas native played collegiately at Southern Arkansas

University Tech before transferring to Central Baptist College. He turned professional in August 2025, going 2-1 across five starts.

MYLES ROTHFARB, RHP

Myles Rothfarb arrives after back-to-back seasons in the Pioneer League with Grand Junction and Boise. The California native began his collegiate career at Vermont State before returning home to pitch at Cal State San Bernardino and later Cal State Los Angeles.

CONNOR LANGRELL, RHP

Connor Langrell split 2025 between the Pioneer League and the American Association. Prior to turning pro, he pitched at Newman University before transferring to Bradley University, where he recorded 11 saves and a 2.25 ERA.

TRISTAN HOUSE, RHP

Tristan House, primarily a closer in his professional career, was selected in this year's Frontier League Draft. He spent 2025 with the Saranac Lake Surge, striking out 33 batters in 21.2 innings. In 2024, he pitched for the Roswell Invaders, recording 30 strikeouts in 20 innings.

COLE CHEATHAM, LHP

Cole Cheatham and Eric Elliott round out the left-handed additions. Cheatham, like Johnson, is a former Mississippi State Bulldog. After three seasons in Starkville, he transferred to UAB, where he moved into the starting rotation and struck out 65 batters across 66.2 innings. He later pitched in the MLB Draft League with Mahoning Valley, posting a 3.86 ERA over 18.2 innings.

ERIC ELLIOTT, LHP

Elliott stays close to where he last pitched collegiately. After pitching at Delaware State, Community College of Baltimore County, and Maryland Eastern Shore, he transferred to Jackson State, where he broke out in 2025. The left-hander started 13 games and struck out 95 batters in 74 innings before continuing his development with the Martinsville Mustangs in the Coastal Plain League.

The Mound Monsters are ready to take over in 2026. With a mix of returning production and new faces, Mississippi's pitching staff brings reliability and upside into year two. From Opening Day through the heat of the summer, the tone will be set on the mound, where every pitch carries the chance to shape the story of the season.

The Mud Monsters open the 2026 season at Trustmark Park on Thursday, May 7 against the Gateway Grizzlies. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. as professional baseball returns to Pearl.







Frontier League Stories from April 28, 2026

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