Governor's Cup at Trustmark Park Officially Sold Out

Published on April 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - Somewhere around the middle innings at Trustmark Park, it became official.

The Mississippi Farm Bureau Governor's Cup is sold out. 8223 in attendance.

Every reserved seat. Every section. Every inch of this place filled with maroon and red, noise bouncing off the concrete, people leaning forward on every pitch like it actually decides something bigger than a Tuesday night in April.

It kind of does.

"This event continues to grow every year, and the demand we saw this time around really speaks to what it means to this community," said Jordan King of Spectrum. "From the moment tickets went on sale, there was a different level of energy around this game. To see it culminate in a packed ballpark like this is really special."

The Governor's Cup has always been more than just a game.

It's been a checkpoint on the calendar. A neutral-site meeting that somehow never feels neutral. A night where families split colors, where friends sit together and disagree loudly, where the state of Mississippi shows up all at once and brings everything with it. Over the years, it's grown into one of the most anticipated nights in college baseball in this state. And nights like this are why.

You can feel it walking the concourse. You can hear it from the parking lots before you ever make it through the gate. You can see it in the way people don't leave their seats, even between innings.

Tonight, Trustmark Park belongs to Mississippi baseball.

Not one side or the other. Not just the teams on the field. The whole thing.

The Governor's Cup didn't just sell out. It showed up the way it always does... loud, full, and a little bit unforgettable.







Frontier League Stories from April 28, 2026

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