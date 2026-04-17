Mud Monsters Name Colton Martinez Director of Storytelling and Broadcasting

Published on April 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters announced today the hiring of Colton Martinez as the organization's Director of Storytelling and Broadcasting, a leadership role that will shape how the game is heard, seen, and remembered at Trustmark Park.

Martinez joins the Mud Monsters after spending the 2025 season with the San Antonio Missions as Broadcasting & Public Relations Assistant, along with two seasons with the Round Rock Express. He also served as a Public Address voice for both Trinity University Athletics in San Antonio and Texas State University Athletics in San Marcos.

A Texas native and Fall 2024 graduate of the University of Texas, Martinez brings a blend of professional baseball experience, on-air presence, and creative storytelling to a role designed to be more than just calling games.

"Colton stood out immediately as someone who understands that a broadcast is not just about what happens on the field, it's about how people feel connected to it," said Mississippi Mud Monsters General Manager Andrew Seymour. "He has the instincts, the energy, and the creativity to build something that reflects who we are as a team and as a community. We're excited to give him the space to lead that."

In his role, Martinez will serve as the primary play-by-play voice of the Mud Monsters while overseeing all broadcast operations, game presentation elements tied to storytelling, and the development of digital content that brings fans closer to the team.

The position was intentionally designed to blend traditional broadcasting with modern storytelling, emphasizing connection, personality, and authenticity.

"This role was never about finding someone to just call a game," said Assistant General Manager David Kerr. "We were looking for someone to own the voice of the Mud Monsters. Someone who could capture the moments that matter, handle the chaos when things get weird, and make people feel like they're part of it whether they're in the stands or watching from somewhere else. Colton gets that. He's wired for it."

Outside of baseball, Martinez has explored a range of creative pursuits, including acting in television commercials. He enjoys running, traveling, spending time with his cat Parmesan, and perfecting homemade espresso.

Martinez expressed excitement about joining the organization and becoming part of the Pearl community.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the Mud Monsters and help build something special," Martinez said. "This organization cares deeply about its fans and its story, and that's what makes this role so exciting. I can't wait to get started, connect with the community, and be there for every moment that makes this place shine."

As the Mud Monsters continue to grow into their second season, Martinez will play a key role in defining how the team's story is told both at the ballpark and beyond.







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